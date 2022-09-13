Alex Albon: Williams driver released from hospital after complications from appendicitis surgery

Alex Albon was released from hospital on Tuesday

Alex Albon has been released from hospital after he suffered a respiratory failure and was placed on a ventilator following complications from an appendicitis surgery.

The 26-year-old missed the Italian Grand Prix in Monza with appendicitis on Saturday morning.

He was transferred to the nearby San Gerardo Hospital for surgery, but ended up in intensive care and required assistance with breathing.

The Williams driver was taken off the ventilator on Saturday before being released from hospital on Tuesday.

He has also been allowed to travel back to his home in Monaco.

A Williams spokesperson told PA news agency: "We are happy to confirm that Alex Albon has now returned home."

Albon, who was born in London but races under a Thai flag because of his mother's nationality, took part in practice in Monza on Friday.

However, he felt unwell the following morning and was replaced by reserve driver and Formula E champion Nyck de Vries.

The 27-year-old Dutchman finished in ninth place to score points on his F1 debut.

Albon will be hopeful of returning to the grid for the next race in Singapore on October 2.

He is currently 19th in the 2022 standings, with four points, and two places above his team-mate Nicholas Latifi, while Williams currently sit bottom of the Constructors table, on six points, 19 behind Aston Martin who are a place above.

Albon returned to the grid this season, after spending the 2021 season as a test and reserve driver with Red Bull and replaced George Russell who was drafted into Mercedes.