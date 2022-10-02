Singapore GP: Sergio Perez holds off Charles Leclerc for victory in chaotic race as Max Verstappen denied title

Sergio Perez held off Charles Leclerc to win a chaotic Singapore Grand Prix as Max Verstappen was forced to wait to seal the world championship after finishing seventh.

Red Bull's Perez faces an anxious wait after the race with stewards investigating him for an infringement under one of the five safety car (three of which were virtual) interruptions that occurred during the race. Perez finished 7.5 seconds ahead of Leclerc, meaning a 10-second penalty would see Ferrari's Leclerc awarded victory.

Perez passed pole-sitter Leclerc off the line at the start and withstood heavy pressure from the Monegasque for large portions of the gruelling contest at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, with the race ending at the two-hour time limit as the multiple interruptions ensured the full 61 laps could not be completed.

Singapore's stunning night race, which was being held for the first time in three years after the coronavirus pandemic saw the previous two editions cancelled, only finished shortly after 11pm local time after a torrential downpour delayed the start by an hour, with the drivers starting on intermediate tyres before switching to slicks midway through in testing slippery conditions.

Verstappen, who needed to win the race from eighth on the grid to have any chance of claiming his second successive title, looked to be coming into contention for a podium place before making an error that flat-spotted his tyres and forced him to pit.

Carlos Sainz finished third for Ferrari despite lacking pace throughout the race, while McLaren struck a huge blow in the battle for fourth in the constructors' championship as Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo finished fourth and fifth respectively after both Alpine cars retired with engine failures.

Lewis Hamilton endured a torrid afternoon, finishing ninth after losing third place to Sainz at the start, before being fortunate to continue having driven into the barrier at Turn 7 as he attempted to overtake the Spaniard.

It was also a strong afternoon for Aston Martin, with Lance Stroll sixth and team-mate Sebastian Vettel eighth, while Pierre Gasly rounded out the points-scoring positions in a race that saw just 14 cars finish after six retirements.

Singapore GP Final Result, Top 10

1) Sergio Perez, Red Bull

2) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

3) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

4) Lando Norris, McLaren

5) Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren

6) Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

7) Max Verstappen, Red Bull

8) Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin

9) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

10) Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri

