F1 cost cap row: Lewis Hamilton questions Red Bull's 2021 upgrades | 'Transparency always essential'

Hamilton hopes for transparency from FIA around F1's cost cap row while Verstappen is not worrying about outcome of cap certification process

Lewis Hamilton has questioned Red Bull's 2021 upgrades and believes if Mercedes had matched them last season it could have "changed the outcome of the championship".

Hamilton did not accuse Red Bull of breaking the budget cap but admitted he had been thinking about the issue throughout last season.

The seven-time world champion believes the FIA must be transparent in their decision making and backed them to make the right decision.

Red Bull are one of the teams rumoured to have breached the spending cap, although that was vehemently denied by team principal Christian Horner during the previous round of the championship in Singapore.

"What I can say is I remember last year in Silverstone we had our last upgrade and fortunately it was great and we could fight with it," Hamilton said, speaking ahead of this weekend's Japanese Grand Prix.

"But then we would see Red Bull every weekend or every other weekend bringing upgrades. They had, I think, at least four more upgrades from that point.

"If we spent £300,000 on a new floor, or adapted a wing, it would have changed the outcome of the championship naturally because we would have been in better competition in the next race if you add it on.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lewis Hamilton feels that F1 needs to be transparent with regards to any cost cap breaches and teams held accountable for any infringements. Lewis Hamilton feels that F1 needs to be transparent with regards to any cost cap breaches and teams held accountable for any infringements.

"So, I hope that that's not the case. I do believe Mohammed [Ben Sulayem, FIA president] and the FIA will do what is right with whatever they find out."

The FIA announced ahead of the Japanese GP that confirmation of whether or not any of the sport's 10 constructors had breached the $145m spending limit in 2021 would be delayed until Monday, October 10, with two teams rumoured to have gone over that cap.

Sky Sports News understands there have been no 'major' breaches of the cap - an overspend of more than five per cent - and that any punishment would be in line with those set out for 'minor' breaches of overspending by five per cent.

Possible sanctions for minor breaches include the deduction of constructors' and drivers' championship points and a suspension from one or more stages of a competition.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Craig Slater and Ted Kravitz anticipate no major breaches as Formula 1 braces itself for the much-anticipated decision on cost caps. Craig Slater and Ted Kravitz anticipate no major breaches as Formula 1 braces itself for the much-anticipated decision on cost caps.

Limitations on the team's ability to conduct aerodynamic or other testing, or a reduction in their overall cost cap going forward are also options.

Red Bull driver and reigning world champion Max Verstappen, who could seal a second title at Suzuka this weekend, insists he is not worrying about the outcome of the FIA's cap certification or any possible sanctions his team could face though.

"To be honest, I'm not really busy with these kinds of things," Verstappen said in response to Hamilton's comments in Thursday's pre-race press conference.

"It's with the FIA and I just have to focus on the driving. There's not really much more to say on that and I guess we'll find out on Monday."

Seven-time world champion Hamilton has faith that the sport's governing body are committed to integrity, and hopes that proves to be the case with the cost cap.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Allegations of Red Bull breaking the F1 cost cap continue, but is there any truth in them and could they really cost Max Verstappen his 2021 title? Allegations of Red Bull breaking the F1 cost cap continue, but is there any truth in them and could they really cost Max Verstappen his 2021 title?

"Transparency is always very important, particularly in particularly with all the fans that tune in and travel around the world," Hamilton said.

"I think it's important for all of us, plus all the people that are working, the thousands who work in the sport, I think it's important to have transparency throughout the organisation.

"And accountability is something that we always have to hold true too. We've seen in previous years of the sport where things have been dealt with in the background, I don't think that's the new way forward with the new way of working with Mohammed.

"I think integrity is very important to him and as is F1 nowadays with a new management, so I think we have good people in place. I hope that we get the right governance."

Live Formula 1 Live on

Geroge Russell echoed Mercedes team-mate Hamilton's views in Thursday's pre-race press conference at Suzuka and underlined his belief the FIA will take the right approach with any team determined to have spent over the cap.

"We know we can bring more performance to the table if we had more money to spend and it's as simple as that that," Russell said.

"I trust in Mohammed and the FIA to bring an appropriate punishment for anyone found guilty of the charges accused.

"It should be quite straightforward, and you would expect the amount that is taken off for next year's budget and probably a bit more on top of that as a punishment, but let's wait and see."