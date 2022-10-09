Japanese GP: Pierre Gasly, F1 drivers furious at 'unacceptable' recovery truck on track after near-miss

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky F1's Paul di Resta and Karun Chandhok look at why Pierre Gasly was furious to see a tractor on track to recover Carlos Sainz's crashed Ferrari Sky F1's Paul di Resta and Karun Chandhok look at why Pierre Gasly was furious to see a tractor on track to recover Carlos Sainz's crashed Ferrari

Pierre Gasly and other drivers have slammed the "unacceptable" use of a recovery truck on track at the Japanese GP after narrowly avoiding the vehicle at the start of the rain-soaked race.

After a chaotic and crash-heavy start to the race in torrential rain at Suzuka, a recovery vehicle was sent onto the track to collect Carlos Sainz's Ferrari at Turn 12. Most cars passed the crane at slow speed behind the Safety Car, although Gasly - who started in the pit-lane and was well behind the pack - was going quickly as he encountered it in poor visibility.

"What is this tractor on track?" Gasly said on team radio. "I passed next to it. This is unacceptable. Remember what happened. Can't believe this! We don't want to see ever, a crane on the track."

The incident comes just eight years after Jules Bianchi crashed into a recovery vehicle in similar conditions at the same track in Suzuka. Bianchi died from the injuries sustained in the accident, which led to F1 changes to improve safety.

There were double waved yellows and shortly after a red flag when Gasly passed the vehicle.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Sky Sports F1 team discuss why there was a recovery vehicle on the Suzuka track during the Safety Car The Sky Sports F1 team discuss why there was a recovery vehicle on the Suzuka track during the Safety Car

The FIA said Gasly was at fault for driving too fast in the conditions, and the Frenchman is under investigation for speeding under red flags.

"The Safety Car had been deployed and the race neutralised," F1's governing body said in a statement. "Car 10, which had collected damage and pitted behind the Safety Car, was driving at high speed to catch up to the field.

"As conditions were deteriorating, the Red Flag was shown before Car 10 passed the location of the incident where it had been damaged the previous lap."

Gasly was not the only driver or team boss to slam the recovery vehicle on track.

"We don't want to see ever, a crane on the track," said Red Bull's Sergio Perez when he went past the tractor.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Carlos Sainz crashes out on the opening lap in heavy rain before red flags bring a halt to the Japanese GP Carlos Sainz crashes out on the opening lap in heavy rain before red flags bring a halt to the Japanese GP

He added on social media: "How can we make it clear that we never want to see a crane on track? We lost Jules because of that mistake. What happened today is totally unacceptable!!!!! I hope this is the last time ever I see a crane on track!"

"How's this happened!?" tweeted McLaren driver Lando Norris. "We lost a life in this situation years ago. We risk our lives, especially in conditions like this. We wanna race. But this… Unacceptable."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Grand Prix Drivers' Association chairman Alex Wurz added: "I think we need to discuss a tractor on track..... we can keep it short: this must NOT happen guys."

More to follow.