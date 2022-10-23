Dietrich Mateschitz: Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz pay glowing tribute after Red Bull owner's death

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Max Verstappen discusses the influence of Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz, who passed away on Saturday, and reflects on his own qualifying session at the United States Grand Prix. Max Verstappen discusses the influence of Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz, who passed away on Saturday, and reflects on his own qualifying session at the United States Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz paid a glowing tribute to Dietich Mateschitz following the Red Bull founder and owner's death, insisting they would never have made it to Formula 1 without his help.

Mateschitz, the man who created an energy drink giant and then brought Red Bull into the sporting world to incredible success, and particularly in F1, passed away aged 78 on Saturday following a long battle with illness.

The Austrian didn't just bring a team into F1 - after purchasing Jaguar in 2004 - but also drivers, and Verstappen and Sainz are two of many stars who have Red Bull to thank for launching their careers.

The pair, who will form the front row for Sunday's United States GP - which starts at 8pm on Sky Sports F1 - with Sainz on pole, hailed Mateschitz's "massive contribution" to F1 and his impact on their lives.

"I find it really incredible what he has done," said Verstappen, the now two-time world champion. "Luckily I got to spend a little bit of time with him a few weeks back, which is now of course is even more special. I really enjoyed that.

"It's a big loss for all of us. Without him I wouldn't be here today. What he's done for me, in Formula 1 but also my whole life and the future ahead is massive. I cannot thank him enough for that and that's why it's a very difficult day for us."

Sainz now drives for Ferrari but he was brought into F1 at Toro Rosso - another of Mateschitz's buys - at the same time as Verstappen, in 2015.

"Very sad news and quite shocked to hear that today," he said. "I knew that he was feeling bad the last few weeks but to get the news today was extremely sad.

"I want to send all my condolences to the Red Bull family but also to his family that I also know.

"He has been a super important guy for myself and without him I wouldn't be in Formula 1.

"Not only me, but such much motorsport young talent, so many athletes backed by a Red Bull programme and so many sports that are dependant on the capabilities that Mateschitz has always had in supporting sport in general.

"I think so many of us owe him a big thank you and we will always remember him."

Wolff: Nobody made a bigger contribution to F1

Mateschitz's incredible Red Bull career started after discovering an energy drink in Thailand, which he then brought to the world in the 1980s. He has also had many other ventures, including in football, ice hockey and extreme sports

"Dietrich Mateschitz for me is one of the most incredible entrepreneurs in the world," said Toto Wolff, the Mercedes team boss and Austrian compatriot of Mateschitz.

"He created a market that didn't exist, and from then on he took them stronger and stronger.

"What he has done for Austria for football, for ice hockey, Leipzig, the racing programme... it's probably the biggest contribution to Formula 1 from any single individual."