Andreas Seidl leaves McLaren to join Sauber ahead of Audi transition; Andrea Stella appointed McLaren team principal

Andreas Seidl has left McLaren to join Sauber

Andreas Seidl is set to oversee Audi's entry to Formula 1 in 2026 after leaving his role as McLaren team principal to become chief executive of Sauber.

Seidl, who will start work at Sauber in January, will be replaced in his role at McLaren by Andrea Stella, who has stepped up with immediate effect from his previous position as executive director.

Sauber currently operate as Alfa Romeo, but are expected to go back to running under the company name in 2024 and 2025, before the team merges with Audi for the German manufacturer's F1 debut in 2026.

Seidl replaces Frederic Vasseur as Sauber chief executive after the Frenchman joined Ferrari earlier on Tuesday, but will not fill the team principal position that his predecessor also held.

"It is great to join the Sauber Group from January," said Seidl, who worked as engineer for the Sauber team when it was owned by BMW between 2006 and 2009.

"This is a team with a rich history in Formula 1 and an organisation I know really well from my time working and living in Hinwil for four years.

"I can't wait to join the team and work with all the colleagues at the Sauber Group on the ambitious goals we have set together. I want to thank Finn Rausing and everyone at the Sauber Group for their choice: I am looking forward to repaying their trust with my work."

More to follow...

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

