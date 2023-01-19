DHL fastest lap award

The DHL Fastest Lap Award was established in 2007 to recognise the driver who most consistently demonstrates pure speed, with the fastest lap at the highest number of races each season.

Since it was founded, the award has been won by seven different drivers. Max Verstappen doubled up his 2022 Formula 1 title win with the Fastest Lap crown, winning the award five times compared to Mercedes' George Russell's four.

DHL Fastest Lap Award 2023 - Standings Grand Prix Driver Team Time Lap Bahrain Saudi Arabia Australia TBC Azerbaijan United STates Italy Monaco Spain Canada Austria Great Britain Hungary Belgium Netherlands Italy Singapore Japan Qatar United States Mexico Brazil United States Abu Dhabi