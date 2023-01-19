F1 News

The DHL Fastest Lap Award was established in 2007 to recognise the driver who most consistently demonstrates pure speed, with the fastest lap at the highest number of races each season.

Since it was founded, the award has been won by seven different drivers. Max Verstappen doubled up his 2022 Formula 1 title win with the Fastest Lap crown, winning the award five times compared to Mercedes' George Russell's four.

DHL Fastest Lap Award 2023 - Standings

Grand Prix Driver Team Time Lap
Bahrain
Saudi Arabia
Australia
TBC
Azerbaijan
United STates
Italy
Monaco
Spain
Canada
Austria
Great Britain
Hungary
Belgium
Netherlands
Italy
Singapore
Japan
Qatar
United States
Mexico
Brazil
United States
Abu Dhabi

History

2022 Max Verstappen
2021 Lewis Hamilton
2020 Lewis Hamilton
2019 Lewis Hamilton
2018 Valtteri Bottas
2017 Lewis Hamilton
2016 Nico Rosberg
2015 Lewis Hamilton
2014 Lewis Hamilton
2013 Sebastian Vettel
2012 Sebastian Vettel
2011 Mark Webber
2010 Fernando Alonso
2009 Sebastian Vettel
2008 Kimi Raikkonen
2007 Kimi Raikkonen

