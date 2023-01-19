DHL Fastest Lap Award 2023
The DHL Fastest Lap Award was established in 2007 to recognise the driver who most consistently demonstrates pure speed, with the fastest lap at the highest number of races each season.
Since it was founded, the award has been won by seven different drivers. Max Verstappen doubled up his 2022 Formula 1 title win with the Fastest Lap crown, winning the award five times compared to Mercedes' George Russell's four.
DHL Fastest Lap Award 2023 - Standings
|Grand Prix
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Lap
|Bahrain
|Saudi Arabia
|Australia
|TBC
|Azerbaijan
|United STates
|Italy
|Monaco
|Spain
|Canada
|Austria
|Great Britain
|Hungary
|Belgium
|Netherlands
|Italy
|Singapore
|Japan
|Qatar
|United States
|Mexico
|Brazil
|United States
|Abu Dhabi
History
|2022
|Max Verstappen
|2021
|Lewis Hamilton
|2020
|Lewis Hamilton
|2019
|Lewis Hamilton
|2018
|Valtteri Bottas
|2017
|Lewis Hamilton
|2016
|Nico Rosberg
|2015
|Lewis Hamilton
|2014
|Lewis Hamilton
|2013
|Sebastian Vettel
|2012
|Sebastian Vettel
|2011
|Mark Webber
|2010
|Fernando Alonso
|2009
|Sebastian Vettel
|2008
|Kimi Raikkonen
|2007
|Kimi Raikkonen