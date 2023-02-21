Romain Grosjean: Burnt-out Formula 1 car from 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix crash to go on display

The burned-out wreckage of Romain Grosjean's 2020 fireball crash in Bahrain is to go on display for the first time next month as part of a Formula 1 exhibition in Madrid.

The French driver scrambled through the flames to safety in a miraculous escape after his Haas car, with a full fuel load, crashed on the opening lap at the Sakhir circuit and speared through the metal barrier.

His last recorded speed before hitting the barrier was 137mph.

The remains of the chassis, which split in half on impact, have been kept under wraps for the past three years but will be placed in a dedicated room titled 'survival' with previously unreleased footage of the crash.

"The chassis is still in one piece, the halo is there and apart from the damage and burn it is still as it should be. I guess that saved my life," said Grosjean, who had burns to his hands after taking 28 seconds to escape the blaze.

The ticketed exhibition, which opens on March 24, looks at the past, present and future of the sport and is being staged in association with Formula 1.

"From my point of view, it was a big accident but I didn't realise the impact or how violent it was from the outside," added Grosjean.

"It was only the next day when I asked someone to show me what it looked like that I realised.

"My wife was actually watching that race with my dad and my kids. They will remember that moment their entire life. They were just spectators waiting to hear something… waiting to see something from Bahrain.

"I had to break the headrest, punching it with my helmet and then I eventually managed to get my helmet through and stand up in the seat.

"I realised my left foot was stuck into the chassis and I pulled as hard as I could on my left leg. My shoe stayed in the chassis but my foot came loose so I was free to exit the car.

"It was 120kg of fuel plus the battery - both were on fire. Dr Ian Roberts, Alan [van der Merwe] from the medical car and one fireman were trying to open a gap in the fire to help me get out. I believe that helped me at least to get a vision of where I had to go and where the exit was."