F1 testing: Max Verstappen starts fastest as Ferrari lead surprise chasing pack on opening morning

Max Verstappen ensured a familiar-looking timesheet to kick off Formula 1 2023's pre-season test by out-pacing Carlos Sainz in the opening morning session in Bahrain.

Ten drivers and teams hit the Sakhir track - which also hosts the season-opening Grand Prix on March 5 - on Thursday with fresh optimism in new cars but it was Red Bull and Ferrari who traded fastest times before Verstappen, picking up where he left a record-breaking 2022 title campaign, cemented his advantage before lunch.

Verstappen set the pace with a 1:32.959, a time that was three-tenths quicker than Sainz and significantly faster than the laps this time last year as these F1 cars enter the second season of a much-changed generation.

Mercedes, a huge testing draw after the surprise struggles of 2022, enjoyed a solid morning with plenty of laps although weren't near their main rivals' pace, with George Russell fifth and 1.2 seconds behind.

Lewis Hamilton will be driving the W14 after lunch, with Charles Leclerc completing the first of three days in the Ferrari.

Filling Mercedes' gap towards the front were Williams and Alfa Romeo, with Alex Albon and Zhou Guanyu seven-tenths off Verstappen's benchmark.

Albon also completed the most laps (74) of what was a mostly remarkably reliable morning, albeit with Aston Martin causing a red flag.

Felipe Drugovich, filling in for the injured Lance Stroll, had just six minutes and two runs in the car before electronical issues led to a stoppage.

He would finish the morning seventh, with all the cars being competitively split by two seconds.

Nico Hulkenberg was sixth for Haas on his return to F1 while Pierre Gasly and rookie Oscar Piastri made their debuts for Alpine and McLaren, propping up the early timesheets.

Bahrain pre-season test: Day One, morning timesheet Driver Team Time Laps 1) Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:32.959 71 2) Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.294 72 3) Alex Albon Williams +0.712 74 4) Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +0.764 67 5) George Russell Mercedes +1.215 69 6) Nico Hulkenberg Haas +1.465 51 7) Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +1.605 40 8) Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.712 46 9) Oscar Piastri McLaren +1.863 60 10) Felipe Drugovich Aston Martin +1.929 52

Red Bull pick up where they left off | Encouraging signs for Mercedes?

There are only subtle changes to the cars for this season - with a raised ride height rule implemented to help teams with bouncing - and, on Thursday morning's evidence at least, there are few changes to the pecking order at the front.

As always at testing, it is dangerous to judge times but the Red Bull RB19, with unsurprisingly few major upgrades from last year's dominant car, looked compliant and fast from the outset in Verstappen's hands.

There were also encouraging signs for Ferrari with their "completely redesigned" car, albeit with more porpoising than most for Sainz.

"The Red Bull looks quite stiff in terms of when it hits the bumps, but it's definitely not bouncing or porpoising," noted Sky Sports F1's Anthony Davidson. "It's just a stiff ride.

"They've got their car in a bit of a different place at the moment to the likes of Ferrari."

Mercedes, meanwhile, had an encouraging start despite what the timesheets said.

The W14, on a bumpy track, didn't appear to be bouncing at all - the team's key objective heading into the test. Next, will be a focus on performance.

"Mercedes have to be one of the biggest stories of the winter because they've got such a long way to make up," said Sky Sports F1's Ted Kravitz. "Nine, 10 months of development after last year's car didn't work out.

"The car looks good so far, none of the bouncing we saw last year but they'll know more after today.

"Red Bull haven't stood still, there is definitely a family resemblance from last year's car but I have spotted a new rear wing and there's a new floor of course, while it's based on a new lighter weight chassis. Immediately, they've got a few tenths, maybe even half a second, out of a lighter chassis itself.

"If it ain't broke, don't fix it

"This Red Bull was developed before their aerodynamic penalties were applied but those will bite later on in the season. So Red Bull need to get their shots in early, while maybe Ferrari can catch up once the season gets going."