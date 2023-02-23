F1 testing 2023: The fastest laps and mileage charts for each team during pre-season in Bahrain
The quickest laps in testing by driver and team - plus the most laps completed as 2023 pre-season begins in Bahrain
Last Updated: 23/02/23 5:05pm
Last updated at the end of Day One
The fastest laps of Bahrain pre-season testing per team
|Team
|Driver
|Test Day
|Time
|Red Bull
|Max Verstappen
|Day One
|1:32.837
|Aston Martin
|Fernando Alonsol
|Day One
|1:32.866
|Ferrari
|Carlos Sainz
|Day One
|1:33.253
|McLaren
|Lando Norris
|Day One
|1:33.462
|Mercedes
|Lewis Hamilton
|Day One
|1:33.508
|Williams
|Alex Albon
|Day One
|1:33.671
|Alfa Romeo
|Zhou Guanyu
|Day One
|1:33.723
|Haas
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Day One
|1:34.424
|AlphaTauri
|Nyck de Vries
|Day One
|1:34.559
|Alpine
|Pierre Gasly
|Day One
|1:34.822
The most laps completed per team
|Team
|Number of laps
|Red Bull
|157
|Mercedes
|152
|Williams
|149
|Alfa Romeo
|138
|Ferrari
|136
|AlphaTauri
|131
|Alpine
|113
|Haas
|106
|Aston Martin
|100
|McLaren
|92