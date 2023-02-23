F1 News

News

F1 testing 2023: The fastest laps and mileage charts for each team during pre-season in Bahrain

The quickest laps in testing by driver and team - plus the most laps completed as 2023 pre-season begins in Bahrain

Last Updated: 23/02/23 5:05pm

Last updated at the end of Day One

The fastest laps of Bahrain pre-season testing per driver

Driver Team Test Day Lap Time
Max Verstappen Red Bull Day One 1:32.837
Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Day One 1:32.866
Carlos Sainz Ferrari Day One 1:33.253
Charles Leclerc Ferrari Day One 1:33.267
Lando Norris McLaren Day One 1:33.462
Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Day One 1:33.508
Alex Albon Williams Day One 1:33.671
Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Day One 1:33.723
George Russell Mercedes Day One 1:34.174
Logan Sargeant Williams Day One 1:34.324
Nico Hulkenberg Haas Day One 1:34.424
Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Day One 1:34.558
Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri Day One 1:34.559
Felipe Drugovich Aston Martin Day One 1:34.564
Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri Day One 1:34.671
Pierre Gasly Alpine Day One 1:34.822
Esteban Ocon Alpine Day One 1:34.871
Oscar Piastri McLaren Day One 1:34.888
Kevin Magnussen Haas Day One 1:35.087

The fastest laps of Bahrain pre-season testing per team

Team Driver Test Day Time
Red Bull Max Verstappen Day One 1:32.837
Aston Martin Fernando Alonsol Day One 1:32.866
Ferrari Carlos Sainz Day One 1:33.253
McLaren Lando Norris Day One 1:33.462
Mercedes Lewis Hamilton Day One 1:33.508
Williams Alex Albon Day One 1:33.671
Alfa Romeo Zhou Guanyu Day One 1:33.723
Haas Nico Hulkenberg Day One 1:34.424
AlphaTauri Nyck de Vries Day One 1:34.559
Alpine Pierre Gasly Day One 1:34.822

The most laps completed per team

Team Number of laps
Red Bull 157
Mercedes 152
Williams 149
Alfa Romeo 138
Ferrari 136
AlphaTauri 131
Alpine 113
Haas 106
Aston Martin 100
McLaren 92

Trending

©2023 Sky UK