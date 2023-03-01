Bahrain GP 2023: Watch Formula 1 season-opening race live on Sky Sports F1
Formula 1's biggest ever season begins with the Bahrain GP as the 2023 cars go all out for the first time; Watch every session live on Sky Sports F1, starting with Practice One from 11am on Friday; Qualifying is at 3pm on Saturday and the race at 3pm on Sunday
Last Updated: 01/03/23 4:41pm
Formula 1's biggest ever season is finally here! The Bahrain Grand Prix kicks off a year of inevitable twists and turns, with anything possible as the drivers go all out for the first time in 2023.
After a three-month wait, Formula 1 is back with new cars, new drivers and potentially an all-new pecking order for a 23-race campaign, all live on Sky Sports F1.
Three days of pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit last week suggested that reigning world champion Max Verstappen and his Red Bull team could start the season on the front foot, but Ferrari and Mercedes will no doubt be giving everything to push the Dutchman all the way.
While Verstappen is chasing a third successive title, Lewis Hamilton resumes his search for a record eighth drivers' crown, while Charles Leclerc is out to end Ferrari's long wait for a champion.
Further intrigue is added to the opening race of the season by the presence of rookies Oscar Piastri, Nyck de Vries and Logan Sargeant, who will be eager to get off to strong starts.
Sky Sports F1's live Bahrain GP schedule
Thursday
12.30pm: Drivers' Press Conference
Friday
7.50am: F3 Practice
9am: F2 Practice
11am: Bahrain GP Practice One (session starts 11.30am)
1pm: F3 Qualifying
2.45pm: Bahrain GP Practice Two (session starts 3pm)
4.25pm: F2 Qualifying
5pm: The F1 Show: Bahrain
Saturday
9.10am: F3 Sprint Race
11.15am: Bahrain GP Practice Three (session starts 11.30am)
1.10pm: F2 Sprint Race
2.10pm: Bahrain GP Qualifying Build-up
3pm: BAHRAIN GP QUALIFYING
4.30pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook
Sunday
8.45am: F3 Feature Race
10.15am: F2 Feature Race
1.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday Bahrain GP Build-up
3pm: THE BAHRAIN GRAND PRIX
5pm: Chequered flag: Bahrain GP Reaction
