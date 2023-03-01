Bahrain GP 2023: Watch Formula 1 season-opening race live on Sky Sports F1

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The twists and turns of F1 are back. Enjoy the ride live on Sky Sports. Season starts 3rd March! The twists and turns of F1 are back. Enjoy the ride live on Sky Sports. Season starts 3rd March!

Formula 1's biggest ever season is finally here! The Bahrain Grand Prix kicks off a year of inevitable twists and turns, with anything possible as the drivers go all out for the first time in 2023.

After a three-month wait, Formula 1 is back with new cars, new drivers and potentially an all-new pecking order for a 23-race campaign, all live on Sky Sports F1.

Three days of pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit last week suggested that reigning world champion Max Verstappen and his Red Bull team could start the season on the front foot, but Ferrari and Mercedes will no doubt be giving everything to push the Dutchman all the way.

While Verstappen is chasing a third successive title, Lewis Hamilton resumes his search for a record eighth drivers' crown, while Charles Leclerc is out to end Ferrari's long wait for a champion.

Further intrigue is added to the opening race of the season by the presence of rookies Oscar Piastri, Nyck de Vries and Logan Sargeant, who will be eager to get off to strong starts.

Sky Sports F1's live Bahrain GP schedule

Thursday

12.30pm: Drivers' Press Conference

Friday

7.50am: F3 Practice

9am: F2 Practice

11am: Bahrain GP Practice One (session starts 11.30am)

1pm: F3 Qualifying

2.45pm: Bahrain GP Practice Two (session starts 3pm)

4.25pm: F2 Qualifying

5pm: The F1 Show: Bahrain

Saturday

9.10am: F3 Sprint Race

11.15am: Bahrain GP Practice Three (session starts 11.30am)

1.10pm: F2 Sprint Race

2.10pm: Bahrain GP Qualifying Build-up

3pm: BAHRAIN GP QUALIFYING

4.30pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday

8.45am: F3 Feature Race

10.15am: F2 Feature Race

1.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday Bahrain GP Build-up

3pm: THE BAHRAIN GRAND PRIX

5pm: Chequered flag: Bahrain GP Reaction

