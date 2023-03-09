Saif Ben Sulayem: FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem's son killed in car crash in Dubai

Mohammed Ben Sulayem was appointed FIA president in December 2021

The son of FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has died following a car crash in the United Arab Emirates.

A spokesperson for world motorsport's governing body confirmed Saif Ben Sulayem died after being involved in an road accident on Tuesday in Dubai.

Further comment is not expected from the FIA or Ben Sulayem, who has requested privacy.

Saif Ben Sulayem had followed in his father's footsteps by participating in motorsport, competing in the 2016-17 UAE Formula 4 series against current Formula 1 rookies Logan Sargeant and Oscar Piastri.

Former rally driver Mohammed Ben Sulayem is the head of the FIA, which oversees multiple racing disciplines, including F1.

The 61-year-old was appointed FIA president in December 2021, but announced in February this year that he would step back from direct involvement in F1.

That decision came after Ben Sulayem had clashed during the off-season with Formula 1 owners and stakeholders over the possibility of welcoming new teams to the grid and the future of the sport's media rights.