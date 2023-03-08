Lewis Hamilton says Mercedes did not listen to his concerns over 2023 car
Lewis Hamilton believes that Mercedes did not listen to him when he questioned their car concept for 2023; Toto Wolff has said "radical" change will come as their car concept falls short of rivals; watch Saudi Arabia Grand Prix on Sky Sports F1 from March 17-19
Lewis Hamilton says Mercedes ignored him over the development of this season's Formula One car after he raised "issues" with the concept.
Seven-time world champion Hamilton finished fifth in the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday, over 50 seconds behind race winner Max Verstappen.
It was a sobering result for Hamilton, who complained before the race that Mercedes are on the "wrong track" and "either third or fourth".
"Last year, there were things I told them. I said the issues that are with the car," Hamilton told BBC Radio 5 Live's Chequered Flag podcast on Wednesday.
"I've driven so many cars in my life. I know what a car needs. I know what a car doesn't need. I think it's really about accountability.
"It's about owning up and saying, 'Yeah, you know what? We didn't listen to you. It's not where it needs to be and we've got to work.'
"We've got to look into the balance through the corners, look at all the weak points and just huddle up as a team. That's what we do.
"We're still (multiple) world champions, you know? Just haven't got it right this time. Didn't get it right last year. But that doesn't mean we can't get it right moving forwards."
Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff said in Bahrain that the Silver Arrows, who won eight consecutive Constructors' Championships prior to last season, will have to abandon their controversial zero-sidepod concept in order to challenge again.
Most of the grid have followed the design philosophy pioneered by Red Bull last year when Verstappen dominated - and Hamilton's Mercedes team-mate George Russell has predicted that the Dutchman's team will win all 23 races this year.
"One of the worst days in racing," Wolff complained on Sky Sports F1.
"Really not good at all, we were just lacking pace front, right, and centre.
"Red Bull is just on a different planet. That is what hurts because they are so far ahead, it reminds me of our best years because we just put a second on everybody else.
"That is the benchmark and we have to do one step after the other to come back and we can do that. We can, absolutely we can.
"I think it needs to be much more radical in the steps than hope for a three tenths upgrade."
Sky Sports News has contacted Mercedes for comment.
