Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Max Verstappen 'not happy' finishing second as Sergio Perez wins in Jeddah

A frustrated Max Verstappen said he was "not happy" finishing second as he and Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez were given permission to race each other at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Perez won from pole position in Jeddah with Verstappen a spot further back having surged through the field after starting in 15th place due to a driveshaft failure in qualifying.

Reigning world champion Verstappen, whose push for victory was helped by the deployment of a safety car, said: "I recovered to second which is good and in general the whole feeling in the team is happy.

"But personally I am not happy. I am not here to be second, especially when you are working very hard back at the factory to come here in a good state and making sure everything is spot on.

"When you are fighting for a championship and it looks like it is just between two cars [Verstappen and Perez] you have to make sure the two cars are reliable. We have to do better, absolutely - a cleaner weekend would be nice.

"We are allowed to race so the best man will finish in front."

Rosberg: Verstappen's mentality 'not good to see'

Nico Rosberg, world champion with Mercedes in 2016, told Sky Sports F1 that Verstappen could have been "more "gracious".

Rosberg said: "It is not good to see. We were also told he skipped the team meeting [on Saturday] apparently.

"I don't think it's a good approach or mentality so early in the season when the team has done such a brilliant job and worked so hard. I think he could be more gracious."

Perez declared himself "ready to fight" for the world championship after his win in Saudi Arabia, saying "that's the only reason I come here."

Red Bull boss Christian Horner hailed the Mexican's success as his best in the sport.

Horner said: "I think that was Checo's greatest Grand Prix, his best-ever race, managing the pace, the restart. We've got a great car and two great drivers.

"We talked in the briefing [before the race] saying, 'you're free to race, but you keep it clean'. They're both competitive. We saw two drivers pushing each other.

"Max was patient. He picked the cars off and then progressed through the field, so [it was] a phenomenal recovery for him."

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton said of the Red Bulls: "I've definitely not seen a car so fast. When we were fast we weren't that fast.

"That is the fastest car I have seen especially compared to the rest. Max came past me with some serious speed."

Perez: Red Bull must 'review' battle for fastest lap

Perez did reveal his frustration at losing the bonus point for the fastest lap to Verstappen, saying "different information" was given by Red Bull.

He added "Two laps from the end, they told me to keep a certain pace, they told me I had the fastest lap and to keep the pace.

"I though the communication was the same to Max, so it's something we need to review. I certainly got different information."

Horner said: "The point for the fastest lap meant a great deal to [Max] and there was no reason for us not to let either he or Checo have a crack at it."

Go onboard with any driver and discover the 'Battle Channel'. Here's all you need to know about the new F1 experience on the Sky Sports App.

