Australian GP 2023: When to watch Melbourne race live on Sky Sports F1

Formula 1 is heading down under to Albert Park for the Australian Grand Prix, with Sergio Perez looking to maintain his momentum after striking a blow against Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen last time out.

Red Bull are in the early ascendancy with Perez and Verstappen holding a win apiece heading into round three of the 23-race campaign, every session of which is live on Sky Sports F1.

Verstappen leads by virtue of a fastest-lap bonus point in Saudi Arabia, but his team-mate Perez will be gunning for his title as Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin follow closely, hoping to turn two podium finishes into more.

While Mercedes and Ferrari have so far seemed to be a step behind, both teams will hope this is the weekend where they can begin to close the gap to Red Bull.

McLaren will hope that support for their rookie Oscar Piastri can give them the boost they need to get off the bottom of the Constructors' Championship after a pointless two races.

All eyes will be on Piastri as the Melbourne-born talent races at home for the first time since replacing fellow Aussie Daniel Ricciardo.

Sky Sports F1's live Australian GP schedule

Thursday

3:30am: Australian F1 Grand Prix: Drivers Press Conference

10:45pm: F3 Practice

Friday

12am: F2 Practice

2:30am: Australian F1 Grand Prix: Practice One (Build-up from 2am)

4am: F3 Qualifying

6am: Australian F1 Grand Prix: Practice Two (Build-up from 5.45am)

7:30am: F2 Qualifying

8am: The F1 Show Live: Australia

Saturday

12:45am: F3 Sprint

2:30am: Australian F1 Grand Prix: Practice Three (Build-up from 2.15am)

4:20am: F2 Sprint

6am: AUSTRALIAN GRAND PRIX QUALIFYING (Build-up from 5:15am)

8am: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday

12:05am: F3 Feature Race

2:35am: F2 Feature Race

4:30am: Grand Prix Sunday - Australian GP Build-up

6am: THE AUSTRALIAN GRAND PRIX

8am: Chequered flag: Australian GP Reaction

9am: Ted's Notebook

New for 2023: Ride onboard with any driver

Sky Sports F1 viewers can experience live races from inside the car of their favourite driver thanks to a stunning new innovation for the 2023 season.

Sky customers with a Sky Sports F1 subscription just need to download the Sky Sports App and log in to ride with Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc or any driver of their choice.

In addition to the 20 driver onboard streams, viewers will also be able to experience the Sky Sports 'Battle Channel', a split-screen offering focusing on a battle between up to three cars.

If you prefer to jump onboard through your TV screen, the service will also be available through Sky Q and Sky Glass.

This is in addition to the Race Control streams that have been available in previous seasons, including multi-screen, timing screen, driver tracker and onboard mix.

