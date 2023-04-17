Formula 1 president Stefano Domenicali discusses possible future races in London and Africa

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Formula One chief Stefano Domenicali discusses the possibility of scrapping practice, increasing the number of Sprint races and adding additional teams to the sport. Formula One chief Stefano Domenicali discusses the possibility of scrapping practice, increasing the number of Sprint races and adding additional teams to the sport.

With Formula 1's global popularity on the rise, the clamour to host a Grand Prix is greater than ever - so where could motorsport's greatest show be heading next?

The current schedule is 24 races (reduced to 23 this season due to the cancellation of the Chinese Grand Prix), and is capped at 25 under the sport's current agreement with teams and drivers.

The subject of adding more races is a contentious one, with the likes of world champion Max Verstappen having spoken out against what he perceives to be an already overly busy calendar.

With F1 set to return to China's Shanghai International Circuit next year, there is potentially space for one more track to be added the 2024 schedule, with several suitors in the frame.

F1 president Stefano Domenicali joined Sky Sports F1 at the Australian Grand Prix for a discussion on the future of the sport, during which he shared his views on possible new hosts.

Finding the equilibrium for F1's history and future

Domenicali explained the responsibility he feels to maintain an "equilibrium" between protecting the traditions of the sport and its historic venues, along with taking advantage of the huge sums of money being offered to take races to new venues.

F1's first Miami weekend began with all the drivers on stage, ahead of a concert which included Anitta

The Italian Grand Prix venue, Monza, along with Silverstone in the UK, Spa-Francochamps in Belgium and the Monaco Grand Prix have been part of F1 for much of the sport's history, with many fans believing that these tracks should stay on the calendar at all costs.

However, new members of the sport's ever-growing fanbase may have less connection to the traditional venues, and could favour the addition of glossy new locations.

"Today, the money is huge, but we need to protect the quality of the events and the sport," said Domenicali.

"When 'historical' is only connected to looking behind, that is a problem.

Monza has only failed to hold the Italian Grand Prix once since F1's first season in 1950

"When 'historical' is a value, if you are focused on developing the sport for the future, it's a great value.

"That's our duty - to make sure that, for example Monza, it's an incredible place but they need to make sure [they in invest in] the future infrastructure, in services for the fans."

F1 'working very hard' on African F1 return

Formula 1 is a global sport, and competes across five continents.

While a race in Antarctica would likely produce even more red flags than the last race in Australia, questions are naturally being asked about a Grand Prix in Africa, with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton among those who have called for the sport to return to South Africa's Kyalami circuit.

Gilles Villeneuve takes the chequered flag and celebrates after winning for Ferrari at the 1979 South African Grand Prix

Asked whether there is work being done on a race taking place in Africa, Domenicali said: "100 per cent, Africa is still a continent that we are working very hard.

"As I always said, we need to find the right partners, the right middle-term plan."

There were reports talks have taken place over a Grand Prix in South Africa, which last hosted a race 30 years ago, but Domenicali stressed his focus on creating a long-term event in the continent.

Lewis Hamilton says he wants to see Formula 1 return to Africa

"What I want to avoid is that we go there one year and then forget it," he said.

"We are working, trying to find a solution for the best of the sport, for the best of the country."

'More interest from the US'

While Africa is a clear priority for many of F1's stakeholders, Domeneicali was also asked which other parts of the world might be interested in hosting a Grand Prix.

The Italian suggested that he had been contacted by Asian and US promoters, but that he does not anticipate more venues in those areas the next "couple of years".

"There is a lot of interest in far East Asia, more interest in the US," said Domenicali, who has recently overseen the addition of Miami and Las Vegas to the Texas race that was already on the calendar.

Lewis Hamilton, Sergio Perez and George Russell put on a dazzling demonstration run for the Las Vegas Grand Prix launch party, with Hamilton insisting next year's debut race will be 'incredible'.

"But in this moment, we have three which I think is the right number for the next couple of years.

"The most important thing is that every Grand Prix has to be different in terms of personality - we want to have the city living the event, that's the magic of Formula 1."

Formula 1 currently hosts two races in East Asia in Japan and Singapore, with Malaysia having dropped off the calendar after 2017.

'London Grand Prix would be great'

Recent reports emerged of a London Grand Prix in the Royal Docks and the ExCel Centre - the current venue for Formula E's London race.

Domenicali embraced the idea, but revealed that there had been no talks "so far" with promoters in London.

Mock-ups have been made of how a London Grand Prix could look (Photo credit: LDN Collective)

"Why not? It would be great," he said.

"I think that London maybe has other priorities to tackle but, of course, that would be a great project.

"We are ready to discuss it because London is where we have the offices, so it would be not bad - easy commuting."

Another venue interested in hosting Formula 1 came to the fore in November when the mayor of Barranquilla, Colombia, Jamie Pumarejo, spoke of his desire to host a 'Caribbean Grand Prix' on the north coast of South America.

Sky F1's Damon Hill questions whether new fans are more interested in the soap opera of the sport than the actual racing. You can listen to the latest episode of the Sky Sports F1 Podcast now.

For some, an airfield in Northamptonshire is their favourite race, for others, it might be seeing cars competing with the backdrop of the Las Vegas strip, and some may just be desperate to see F1 come to their country.

For a sport that appeared to be on the decline and fearing for its future less than a decade ago, deciding where to go next is a good challenge for F1 to have.

The Formula 1 season resumes with the Azerbaijan Grand Prix from April 28-30, with the first Sprint weekend of the 2023 shown in full live on Sky Sports F1. Watch Saturday's Sprint at 2:30pm and Sunday's race at 12pm.