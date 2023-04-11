Sky Sports F1 Podcast: Will Max Verstappen quit over Sprint format?

Max Verstappen has threatened to walk out on F1 if bosses mess with its 'DNA' by expanding the number of sprint race weekends

On the latest episode of the Sky Sports F1 Podcast, the panel discuss Max Verstappen's opposition to the Sprint format.

Matt Baker, Damon Hill, Simon Lazenby and Jess McFadyen come together on the podcast, which you can listen to via the player below, to discuss whether sprint races should be scrapped.

Sprint weekends were introduced in 2021, changing the format of some of the races by moving the qualifying event to Friday and giving fans a shorter race on Saturdays to decide the starting order for Sunday's Grand Prix.

Earlier this month, Verstappen threatened to walk out on F1 if bosses messed with its 'DNA' by expanding the number of sprint race weekends.

The Red Bull driver said: "I hope there won't be too many changes, otherwise I won't be around for too long.

"I am not a fan of it at all. When we do all that kind of stuff, the weekend becomes very intense and we already do a lot of races."

The reigning world champion added: "A sprint race is all about surviving and not racing. It's not worth taking a risk when you have a quick car. I prefer to keep my car alive to make sure I have a good race car for Sunday.

"Even if you change the format, I don't find it is in the DNA of Formula One to do these kind of sprint races."

As well as chewing over Verstappen's opposition to sprint races, the Sky Sports F1 podcast team also answer some questions from YOU the fans.

What are the proposed plans for sprint weekends?

Most F1 weekends see three practice sessions - two on Friday and a further one on Saturday morning - ahead of Qualifying and the traditional Sunday race.

It is understood that the preferred new format would involve just one practice session. There would then be two qualifying sessions, a sprint and a Grand Prix.

Broken down, this would see the following schedule play out:

Friday:

AM - Practice

PM - Qualifying for the Grand Prix on Sunday

Saturday:

AM - One-lap qualifying for the sprint race

PM - Sprint

Sunday:

A good old-fashioned Grand Prix