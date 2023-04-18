F1 Academy: Abbi Pulling sets fastest time on opening day of second test at Paul Ricard

Abbi Pulling set the fastest time on day one of the F1 Academy test at Circuit Paul Ricard (Credit: F1 Academy)

Abbi Pulling set the fastest time on the opening day of F1 Academy's second pre-season test at Circuit Paul Ricard.

The British driver, racing for Rodin Carlin in the inaugural season of the all-female series, was fastest in both of the afternoon sessions, setting a best time of 1:26.292.

Pulling's lap was two tenths quicker than Nerea Marti's Campos car, while Marta Garcia set the third-fastest time of the day for Prema.

Garcia had topped the second of the morning sessions while MP Motorsport's Hamda Al Qubaisi had set the pace in the first session of the day.

Marta Garcia set the third fastest time of the day (Credit: F1 Academy)

"This was a massive step in the right direction," said Pulling, who is also part of Alpine's academy.

"I am working hard myself and the team is pushing me and seeing where we can find a little bit extra in the car so I think we are in a really good place now. I think I can find a little bit more time in myself, but we'll see tomorrow."

F1 Academy cars and drivers first took to the track last week for a two-day test in Barcelona.

The new series, which has been created to maximise the opportunity and potential of young female drivers to reach the highest level in motorsport, gets under way in Austria on April 28.

F1 Academy 2023 calendar Round Date Venue 1 April 28-29 Spielberg, Austria 2 May 5-7 Valencia, Spain 3 May 19-21 Barcelona, Spain 4 June 23-25 Zandvoort, Netherlands 5 July 7-9 Monza, Italy 6 July 29-30 Le Castellet, France 7 October 20-22 Austin, USA

"Barcelona was a bit more about a shakedown of the cars and drivers. Here we are really pushing forwards with set-up work but also, importantly, focussing on driver development," Rodin Carlin team principal Stephanie Carlin said.

"Helping the drivers work out where the time is within themselves, where they can get the most out of the car, and the warmup procedure with the tyres.

"It is great having Abbi who has done a fantastic job today to help Jess and Megan as well and I think they are all making great progress. We're really happy it is coming together well, and nice for Abbi to finish P1 this afternoon."

Garcia said: "For me it was a good day today! The track is short, but technical, and I had good lap times, and improved in the areas I needed to.

"With the new tyre run in the morning I was fast, and overall, I am happy and looking forward to next week. I think I can do well and if I work properly and do what I know I have to, I think it can be a good weekend."

Al Qubaisi said: "Today I think we did a big step and I am really happy with it.

"I am happy with the pace so far and I think with what I have, this is the best I can do for now, but for sure there is a lot of room for improvement, and I am looking forward to Austria."

Wednesday will be the final day of pre-season testing ahead of next weekend's season opener at the Red Bull Ring.

F1 Academy features five teams - ART Grand Prix, Campos Racing, Rodin Carlin, MP Motorsport and Prema - each entering three cars to make up a 15-strong grid.

The season will be contested over 21 races across seven race weekends, the last of which takes place as a support event to Formula 1's US Grand Prix in Austin, Texas in October.

Day One Session One timesheet Driver Team Time Hamda Al Qubaisi MP Motorsport 1:27.892 Marta Garcia PREMA Racing 1:27.894 Bianca Bustamante PREMA Racing 1:28.215 Chloe Chong PREMA Racing 1:28.241 Lena Buhler ART Grand Prix 1:28.430 Abbi Pulling Rodin Carlin 1:28.637 Lola Lovinfosse Campos Racing 1:28.699 Nerea Marti Campos Racing 1:28.713 Amna Al Qubaisi MP Motorsport 1:29.206 Chloe Grant ART Grand Prix 1:29.242 Carrie Schreiner ART Grand Prix 1:29.342 Emely de Heus MP Motorsport 1:29.598 Jessica Edgar Rodin Carlin 1:29.750 Megan Gilkes Rodin Carlin 1:29.825 Maite Caceres Campos Racing 1.30.498

Day One Session Two timesheet Driver Team Time Marta Garcia PREMA Racing 1:26.772 Abbi Pulling Rodin Carlin 1:26.821 Nerea Marti Campos Racing 1:26.914 Lena Buhler ART Grand Prix 1:27.212 Amna Al Qubaisi MP Motorsport 1:27.504 Lola Lovinfosse Campos Racing 1:27.588 Chloe Chong PREMA Racing 1:27.597 Bianca Bustamante PREMA Racing 1:27.625 Jessica Edgar Rodin Carlin 1:27.655 Hamda Al Qubaisi MP Motorsport 1:27.678 Chloe Grant ART Grand Prix 1:27.852 Carrie Schreiner ART Grand Prix 1:27.891 Emely de Heus MP Motorsport 1:28.428 Maite Caceres Campos Racing 1:28.816 Megan Gilkes Rodin Carlin 1:30.788

Day One Session Three timesheet Driver Team Time Abbi Pulling Rodin Carlin 1:27.047 Lena Buhler ART Grand Prix 1:27.299 Amna Al Qubaisi MP Motorsport 1:27.455 Nerea Marti Campos Racing 1:27.613 Carrie Schreiner ART Grand Prix 1:27.663 Chloe Grant ART Grand Prix 1.27.792 Hamda Al Qubaisi MP Motorsport 1:27.898 Lola Lovinfosse Campos Racing 1:27.973 Jessica Edgar Rodin Carlin 1:28.416 Megan Gilkes Rodin Carlin 1:28.418 Emely de Heus MP Motorsport 1:28.798 Marta Garcia PREMA Racing 1:29.024 Maite Cáceres Campos Racing 1:29.409 Chloe Chong PREMA Racing 1:29.596 Bianca Bustamante PREMA Racing 1:29.824