Azerbaijan GP: How to watch first Sprint weekend of 2023 on Sky Sports as F1 returns in Baku

Formula 1 is set for a frantic return from its four-week break as the streets of Baku host the first Sprint weekend of the 2023 season at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

It will be the first time an F1 Sprint has been held on a street circuit, and a new format to sprint weekends has been confirmed for 2023.

There is now just one practice session on Friday morning, before qualifying for Sunday's Grand Prix takes place at 2pm on Friday, with live build-up from 1pm on Sky Sports F1.

Saturday is now a standalone day for Sprint events. The new Sprint Shootout qualifying session takes place at 9.30am on Saturday, build-up from 9am on Sky Sports F1, and lights out for the Sprint is at 2.30pm with build-up from 1.30pm.

On Sunday, Sky Sports F1 will be on-air with build-up to the Azerbaijan GP from 10.30am ahead of lights out at 12pm.

Red Bull will be seeking to continue their perfect start to 2023 in Baku having won the opening three races of the season before F1's extended break.

Reigning champion Max Verstappen holds a 15-point advantage over team-mate Sergio Perez in the drivers' championship, with Fernando Alonso a further nine points back.

In the constructors' championship, Red Bull are 58 points ahead of Aston Martin with Mercedes sitting in third.

Sky Sports F1's live Azerbaijan GP schedule

Thursday

10.30am: Drivers' Press Conference

Friday

8am: F2 Practice

10am: Azerbaijan GP Practice One (session starts 10.30am)

11.55am: F2 Qualifying

1pm: Azerbaijan GP Qualifying build-up

2pm: AZERBAIJAN GP QUALIFYING

3.30pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Saturday

9am: Azerbaijan GP Sprint Qualifying build-up

9.30am: AZERBAIJAN GP SPRINT SHOOTOUT

12:10pm: F2 Sprint Race

1.30pm: Azerbaijan GP Sprint build-up

2:30pm: AZERBAIJAN GP SPRINT

4pm: Ted's Sprint Notebook

Sunday

8.30am: F2 Feature Race

10.30am: Grand Prix Sunday Azerbaijan GP build-up

12pm: THE AZERBAIJAN GRAND PRIX

2pm: Chequered Flag Azerbaijan GP reaction

3pm: Ted's Notebook

