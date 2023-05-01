Miami GP 2023: When to watch practice, qualifying and the Grand Prix live on Sky Sports
Formula 1 heads to Miami for round five in 2023; First of three American races this season; Watch all sessions live on Sky Sports F1 - Qualifying is at 9pm on Saturday with lights out for Grand Prix on Sunday at 8.30pm
Formula 1 is set for a fast and furious return to Miami this weekend as the 2023 championship battle heats up.
Sergio Perez's victories in both the Sprint and Grand Prix in Azerbaijan have reignited the title fight ahead of the second half of the first double-header of 2023 as F1 heads Stateside for the first time this year.
The Mexican now trails Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen by just six points in the drivers' championship and victory in Miami will guarantee him the championship lead.
- Sergio Perez vows to beat Max Verstappen as Red Bull allow title battle
And with the Miami International Autodrome being another track with street-circuit characteristics, Perez will feel confident of trumping Verstappen once again.
The fifth round of the 2023 season is guaranteed to have a US sprinkle of stardust added to the occasion, and Fast 10 stars Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez will feature in Sky Sports F1's weekend coverage ahead of the film's release on May 19.
The Miami GP is the first of three races in America this season and that also means evening start times, with all sessions live on Sky Sports F1.
Qualifying begins at 9pm on Saturday, with build-up from 8pm.
Build-up to Sunday's Grand Prix begins at 7pm ahead of lights out at 8.30pm.
Drivers' championship top 10 after four rounds
|Driver
|Team
|Points
|1) Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|93
|2) Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|87
|3) Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|60
|4) Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|48
|5) Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|34
|6) Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|28
|7) George Russell
|Mercedes
|28
|8) Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|27
|9) Lando Norris
|McLaren
|10
|10) Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|6
Constructors' championship top five after four rounds
|Team
|Points
|1) Red Bull
|180
|2) Aston Martin
|87
|3) Mercedes
|76
|4) Ferrari
|62
|5) McLaren
|14
Sky Sports F1's live Miami GP schedule
Thursday
8pm: Drivers' Press Conference
Friday
7pm: Miami GP Practice One (session starts 7.30pm)
9pm: The F1 Show: Miami
10.45pm: Miami GP Practice Two (session starts 11pm)
Saturday
5.15pm: Miami GP Practice Three (session starts 5.30pm)
8pm: Miami GP Qualifying build-up
9pm: Miami GP Qualifying*
10.45pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook
Sunday
7pm: Grand Prix Sunday Miami GP build-up*
8.30pm: The Miami Grand Prix*
10.30pm: Chequered Flag Miami GP reaction*
11.30pm: Ted's Notebook
*Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event
The Formula 1 season continues with the Miami GP from May 5-7. Watch qualifying at 9pm on Saturday with lights out at 8.30pm on Sunday. Get Sky Sports