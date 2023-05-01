Miami GP 2023: When to watch practice, qualifying and the Grand Prix live on Sky Sports

Formula 1 is set for a fast and furious return to Miami this weekend as the 2023 championship battle heats up.

Sergio Perez's victories in both the Sprint and Grand Prix in Azerbaijan have reignited the title fight ahead of the second half of the first double-header of 2023 as F1 heads Stateside for the first time this year.

The Mexican now trails Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen by just six points in the drivers' championship and victory in Miami will guarantee him the championship lead.

And with the Miami International Autodrome being another track with street-circuit characteristics, Perez will feel confident of trumping Verstappen once again.

The fifth round of the 2023 season is guaranteed to have a US sprinkle of stardust added to the occasion, and Fast 10 stars Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez will feature in Sky Sports F1's weekend coverage ahead of the film's release on May 19.

The Miami GP is the first of three races in America this season and that also means evening start times, with all sessions live on Sky Sports F1.

Qualifying begins at 9pm on Saturday, with build-up from 8pm.

Build-up to Sunday's Grand Prix begins at 7pm ahead of lights out at 8.30pm.

Drivers' championship top 10 after four rounds Driver Team Points 1) Max Verstappen Red Bull 93 2) Sergio Perez Red Bull 87 3) Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 60 4) Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 48 5) Carlos Sainz Ferrari 34 6) Charles Leclerc Ferrari 28 7) George Russell Mercedes 28 8) Lance Stroll Aston Martin 27 9) Lando Norris McLaren 10 10) Nico Hulkenberg Haas 6

Constructors' championship top five after four rounds Team Points 1) Red Bull 180 2) Aston Martin 87 3) Mercedes 76 4) Ferrari 62 5) McLaren 14

Sky Sports F1's live Miami GP schedule

Thursday

8pm: Drivers' Press Conference

Friday

7pm: Miami GP Practice One (session starts 7.30pm)

9pm: The F1 Show: Miami

10.45pm: Miami GP Practice Two (session starts 11pm)

Saturday

5.15pm: Miami GP Practice Three (session starts 5.30pm)

8pm: Miami GP Qualifying build-up

9pm: Miami GP Qualifying*

10.45pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday

7pm: Grand Prix Sunday Miami GP build-up*

8.30pm: The Miami Grand Prix*

10.30pm: Chequered Flag Miami GP reaction*

11.30pm: Ted's Notebook

*Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event

The Formula 1 season continues with the Miami GP from May 5-7. Watch qualifying at 9pm on Saturday with lights out at 8.30pm on Sunday.