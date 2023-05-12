F1 2023 head-to-heads: Which Formula 1 drivers are getting the better of their team-mate this season?

Five Grand Prix weekends completed, 18 races and five Sprints to go. The 2023 F1 season is now gearing up for its first triple-header of the season, but which drivers are getting the better of their team-mates so far?

There are six new team-mate pairings this season, and throughout the grid there have been intriguing on-track battles in the opening rounds.

But who has got an early advantage and which drivers have work to do? After all, the first aim for an F1 driver is beating your team-mate! Sky Sports F1 crunches the numbers on the 10 head-to-heads so far…

N.B. Grid penalties are not included in qualifying head-to-head scores. No Sprint or race day score is given if both cars fail to finish or at least one car fails to start.

And as qualifying is the ultimate display of pace, the average qualifying margin is calculated using a driver's fastest lap within the hour-long session. Qualifying sessions where a driver failed to set a representative time are also discounted.

Red Bull: Max Verstappen vs Sergio Perez

Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen look set to battle it out for the 2023 title

QUALIFYING

Verstappen 3-2 Perez

Best result: Verstappen 1st, Perez 1st

Q3 appearances: Verstappen 4-4 Perez

Poles: Verstappen 2-2 Perez

Average qualifying margin: 0.057s in Perez's favour

SPRINT SHOOTOUTS

Verstappen 0-1 Perez

SPRINTS

Verstappen 0-1 Perez

RACE DAY

Verstappen 3-2 Perez

Best result: Verstappen 1st, Perez 1st

Wins: Verstappen 3-2 Perez

Podiums: Verstappen 5-4 Perez

Fastest laps: Verstappen 2-1 Perez

Points: Verstappen 119-105 Perez

STORY SO FAR

Verstappen and Perez look set to battle it out with each other for this year's world championship title after Red Bull's dominant start to the season. Verstappen has got the slight advantage in the main head-to-heads so far, and perhaps landed the first real body blow of the title fight with his drive from ninth to victory at the Miami GP.

Aston Martin: Fernando Alonso vs Lance Stroll

Fernando Alonso has a 5-0 lead over Lance Stroll in both qualifying and race results

QUALIFYING

Alonso 5-0 Stroll

Best result: Alonso 2nd, Stroll 6th

Q3 appearances: Alonso 5-4 Stroll

Average qualifying margin: 0.517s in Alonso's favour

SPRINT SHOOTOUTS

Alonso 1-0 Stroll

SPRINTS

Alonso 1-0 Stroll

RACE DAY

Alonso 5-0 Stroll

Best result: Alonso 3rd, Stroll 4th

Podiums: Alonso 4-0 Stroll

Retirements: Alonso 0-1 Stroll

Points: Alonso 75-27 Stroll

STORY SO FAR

Aston Martin are the surprise team trying to take the fight to Red Bull and that is being led by star signing Alonso. The Spaniard is dominating new team-mate Stroll so far with a clean sweep in qualifying, Sprint sessions and on race day. In fact, Stroll has only bettered Alonso in one session of track action - Azerbaijan GP practice.

Mercedes: Lewis Hamilton vs George Russell

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell have been evenly matched in the opening five rounds of F1 2023

QUALIFYING

Hamilton 1-4 Russell

Best result: Hamilton 3rd, Russell 2nd

Q3 appearances: Hamilton 4-4 Russell

Average qualifying margin: 0.034s in Russell's favour

SPRINT SHOOTOUTS

Hamilton 0-1 Russell

SPRINTS

Hamilton 0-1 Russell

RACE DAY

Hamilton 3-2 Russell

Best result: Hamilton 2nd, Russell 4th

Podiums: Hamilton 1-0 Russell

Fastest laps: Hamilton 0-1 Russell

Retirements: Hamilton 0-1 Russell

Points: Hamilton 56-40 Russell

STORY SO FAR

Russell is continuing his reputation of being 'Mr Saturday' having out-qualified Hamilton four times already this season. But the margin between the two Mercedes drivers is the tightest on the grid, at just three hundredths of a second.

Hamilton is battling back on Sundays, however, and has picked up Mercedes' only podium so far in 2023 in Australia, where Russell lost out to a red flag after leading before suffering an engine failure.

Ferrari: Charles Leclerc vs Carlos Sainz

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc are separated by 10 points in the drivers' standings

QUALIFYING

Leclerc 3-2 Sainz

Best result: Leclerc 1st, Sainz 3rd

Q3 appearances: Leclerc 5-5 Sainz

Poles: Leclerc 1-0 Sainz

Average qualifying margin: 0.317s in Leclerc's favour

SPRINT SHOOTOUTS

Leclerc 1-0 Sainz

SPRINTS

Leclerc 1-0 Sainz

RACE DAY

Leclerc 1-4 Sainz

Best result: Leclerc 3rd, Sainz 4th

Podiums: Leclerc 1-0 Sainz

Retirements: Leclerc 2-0 Sainz

Points: Leclerc 34-44 Sainz

STORY SO FAR

It's been a tricky start to the season at Ferrari. Leclerc is holding the advantage in qualifying over Sainz and is the only driver to break Red Bull's stranglehold on pole positions so far.

The Monegasque's DNFs in Bahrain and Australia have helped Sainz open up an advantage on race days, but Leclerc has picked up Ferrari's only podium so far in Azerbaijan.

McLaren: Lando Norris vs Oscar Piastri

Lando Norris is partnered by rookie Oscar Piastri at McLaren

QUALIFYING

Norris 4-1 Piastri

Best result: Norris 7th, Piastri 9th

Q3 appearances: Norris 1-2 Piastri

Average qualifying margin: 0.087s in Norris' favour

SPRINT SHOOTOUTS

Norris 1-0 Piastri

SPRINTS

Norris 0-1 Piastri

RACE DAY

Norris 4-1 Piastri

Best result: Norris 6th, Piastri 8th

Retirements: Norris 0-1 Piastri

Points: Norris 10-4 Piastri

STORY SO FAR

In an under-performing MCL60, rookie Piastri is managing to stay closer to Norris than Daniel Ricciardo managed to. While Norris enjoys a 4-1 lead in both the qualifying and race day head-to-heads, the 0.087s average qualifying margin between the two is the third closest of all the teams. And since Piastri's opening race retirement, the two McLaren cars have always been two positions apart in final race classifications.

Alpine: Esteban Ocon vs Pierre Gasly

Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly are in their first year as team-mates at Alpine

QUALIFYING

Ocon 3-2 Gasly

Best result: Ocon 7th, Gasly 5th

Q3 appearances: Ocon 3-3 Gasly

Average qualifying margin: 0.380s in Ocon's favour

SPRINT SHOOTOUTS

Ocon 1-0 Gasly

SPRINTS

Ocon 0-1 Gasly

RACE DAY

Ocon 1-3 Gasly *Both drivers retired in Australia

Best result: Ocon 8th, Gasly 8th

Retirements: Ocon 2-1 Gasly

Points: Ocon 6-8 Gasly

STORY SO FAR

The intra-team battle at Alpine is incredibly tight with Ocon having a slight advantage in qualifying while Gasly has so far had the upper hand on race day. The French team-mates are the only pair to have taken each other out in a race so far too, having both ended up in the barriers at Turn Two in Australia.

While the qualifying margin is quite significantly in Ocon's favour, that is weighted by Gasly's poor qualifying in Bahrain (while his Baku lap is deemed unrepresentative). If only Saudi, Australia and Miami qualifying are analysed, the gap between Ocon and Gasly is just 0.084s.

Haas: Kevin Magnussen vs Nico Hulkenberg

Nico Hulkenberg is back in Formula 1 at Haas with Kevin Magnussen

QUALIFYING

Magnussen 1-4 Hulkenberg

Best result: Magnussen 4th, Hulkenberg 10th

Q3 appearances: Magnussen 1-2 Hulkenberg

Average qualifying margin: 0.483s in Hulkenberg's favour

SPRINT SHOOTOUTS

Magnussen 0-1 Hulkenberg

SPRINTS

Magnussen 1-0 Hulkenberg

RACE DAY

Magnussen 4-1 Hulkenberg

Best result: Magnussen 10th, Hulkenberg 7th

Retirements: Magnussen 1-0 Hulkenberg

Points: Magnussen 2-6 Hulkenberg

STORY SO FAR

The battle at Haas is an intriguing one with Hulkenberg's dominance of qualifying so far not translating to Sunday results as Magnussen has finished ahead of his new team-mate in all but one race - a trend that also occurred during Azerbaijan's Sprint.

Hulkenberg has twice managed Q3 appearances, but Magnussen secured Haas' best-ever Grand Prix starting position with his fourth place in qualifying in Miami. Hulkenberg leads the points standing courtesy of avoiding the chaos in Australia to finish seventh.

Alfa Romeo: Valtteri Bottas vs Zhou Guanyu

There is little to split Zhou Guanyu and Valtteri Bottas at Alfa Romeo

QUALIFYING

Bottas 3-2 Zhou

Best result: Bottas 10th, Zhou 12th

Q3 appearances: Bottas 1-0 Zhou

Average qualifying margin: 0.112s in Bottas' favour

SPRINT SHOOTOUTS

Bottas 0-1 Zhou

SPRINTS

Bottas 0-1 Zhou

RACE DAY

Bottas 3-2 Zhou

Best result: Bottas 8th, Zhou 9th

Fastest laps: Bottas 0-1 Zhou

Retirements: Bottas 0-1 Zhou

Points: Bottas 4-2 Zhou

STORY SO FAR

It has been a back-and-forth battle down at Alfa Romeo between Bottas and Zhou. After an impressive eighth place in Bahrain for Bottas, Zhou outperformed his experienced team-mate in both Saudi Arabia and Australia. But Bottas has had the upper hand in Baku and Miami to lead his team-mate 3-2 in both qualifying and race day head-to-heads.

AlphaTauri: Yuki Tsunoda vs Nyck de Vries

Yuki Tsunoda has a new team-mate in Nyck de Vries at AlphaTauri

QUALIFYING

Tsunoda 4-1 De Vries

Best result: Tsunoda 8th, De Vries 15th

Q3 appearances: Tsunoda 1-0 De Vries

Average qualifying margin: 0.307s in Tsunoda's favour

SPRINT SHOOTOUTS

Tsunoda 1-0 De Vries

SPRINTS

Tsunoda 0-1 De Vries

RACE DAY

Tsunoda 5-0 De Vries

Best result: Tsunoda 10th, De Vries 14th

Retirements: Tsunoda 0-2 De Vries

Points: Tsunoda 2-0 De Vries

STORY SO FAR

Contrasting fortunes down at AlphaTauri with Tsunoda comfortably outperforming De Vries, who has endured a baptism of fire to his F1 rookie season. Tsunoda has finished either 10th or 11th in each of the five Grands Prix, while De Vries has been involved in a number of collisions and is one of only two drivers yet to pick up a point.

The Dutchman has, though, ended Tsunoda's qualifying stranglehold, managing to outpace his team-mate for the first time in Miami.

Williams: Alex Albon vs Logan Sargeant

Alex Albon has the better of rookie team-mate Logan Sargeant so far at Williams

QUALIFYING

Albon 5-0 Sargeant

Best result: Albon 8th, Sargeant 15th

Q3 appearances: Albon 1-0 Sargeant

Average qualifying margin: 0.586s in Albon's favour

SPRINT SHOOTOUTS

Albon 1-0 Sargeant

SPRINTS

Sargeant failed to start Azerbaijan GP Sprint

RACE DAY

Albon 3-1 Sargeant *Both drivers retired in Australia

Best result: Albon 10th, Sargeant 12th

Retirements: Albon 2-1 Sargeant

Points: Albon 1-0 Sargeant

STORY SO FAR

Albon is dominating rookie team-mate Sargeant, the other driver yet to score a point in F1 2023. Albon is yet to be out-qualified and managed to get his Williams to a very impressive eighth on the grid in Australia.

Sargeant had a solid debut race in Bahrain as he came home 12th and will be seeking to get back to those heights in the races to come and close the gap to his more experienced team-mate.

