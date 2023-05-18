Emilia Romagna GP: Why Formula 1 had to call off 2023 race amid heavy flooding in Italy near Imola

Parts of the Imola circuit were hit by flooding ahead of the Emilia Romagna GP being called off

The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix was called off on Wednesday amid heavy flooding in the region after unprecedented rainfall in northern Italy in recent weeks.

Members of the Sky Sports F1 production and digital team had arrived in Italy on Wednesday morning and were on their way to Imola when confirmation the race would not go ahead came through.

Here is their account from Italy...

Coming in to land at Bologna airport and seeing the extraordinary high water levels, it truly struck home what this region of Italy has been facing in recent days and weeks.

As we descended through thick grey clouds, rain spattered the plane's windows and the scene below showed multiple rivers that had burst their banks and large swaths of land under water.

We had flown knowing there were question marks hanging over the race. On Tuesday, crews setting up at Imola had been asked to leave the circuit at around 4pm local time due to rising water levels in the Santerno river, which runs close by, and the track remained closed to personnel on Wednesday.

Videos showed the TV compound and support paddock at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari being hit by flooding although the F1 paddock itself remained above water.

Talks between Formula 1, the FIA and the Italian authorities were taking place on Wednesday morning, and as we left the airport shortly after 12pm local time we began to see reports of the Italian deputy prime minister calling for the race to be postponed.

Cars are submerged in a flooded road in the city of Faenza. Heavy rains have caused flooding in the Emilia-Romagna region of Italy

We had only been travelling about 15-20 minutes from Bologna airport on the way to our hotel when we hit standstill traffic on the motorway. Shortly after, a number of emergency vehicles went past, two of which were towing RIBs - rigid inflatable boats - which you often see in these situations rescuing people from their homes.

Just under an hour later, at 1.15pm local time, Formula 1 confirmed the Emilia Romagna GP would not proceed this weekend. It was absolutely the right call. In a disaster that has killed at least eight people and also seen thousands evacuated from their homes, the local authorities and emergency services' efforts needed to remain concentrated on helping people in the region.

As we headed back to the airport we could see first-hand how high the water was - one swollen river was not far from the motorway while videos on social media showed another motorway already flooded.

By the late afternoon, the rain had started to abate and on Thursday morning essential de-rig personnel were allowed back into Imola's circuit to begin packing up equipment again and start shipping to Monaco ahead of next week's race.

Talks will continue over whether the Emilia Romagna GP can be squeezed back into the 2023 calendar, but for now the most important thing is that everyone affected in the area can get help and safety.

Imola confirms fans to receive refunds

Organisers of the Emilia Romagna GP have confirmed fans who were meant to attend this weekend's race will be entitled to a refund or have their tickets transferred to next year's race.

A statement on the Imola circuit's website read: "Due to the ongoing weather emergency in the Emilia-Romagna region, the event 'Formula 1 Qatar Airways Made in Italy and Emilia Romagna Grand Prix', scheduled from 19 to 21 May, will not be held.

"All buyers who have purchased tickets through the sales network and the ticketone.it purchasing platform are informed that the opportunity to convert the tickets purchased with tickets for the 2024 event or alternatively the economic reimbursement.

"Given the ongoing emergency in the region, the methods and timing of the refund will be announced with a subsequent communication that will be sent by e-mail in the next few days by ACI Sport, a company of the Automobile Club of Italy, through the provider official ticket office Ticketone.it."

Formula 1 drivers and teams have backed the decision to cancel this weekend's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton posted a message via his Instagram account insisting that "safety comes first".

"Hoping everyone in Emilia Romagna is able to stay safe and look out for each other right now," the seven-time world champion wrote.

"Thoughts are with those affected by this tragedy and the amazing emergency services working on the ground.

"I know we all understand that safety comes first. I can't wait to see you all at the next race."

Fellow Brit Lando Norris echoed Hamilton's sentiment.

"I love racing, but the safety of everyone else is more important," the McLaren driver posted on Twitter. "Sorry to all the fans, we'll be back Imola, stay safe."

Norris' McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri also offered a message of support.

AlphaTauri 'very concerned' | Tsunoda shares harrowing scene

Firefighters use dinghies to cross a flooded road near Faenza in the Emilia Romagna region of Italy

Italy-based F1 team AlphaTauri, whose factory is in nearby Faenza, said they were "very concerned" by the situation and taking action to "ensure the safety" of their staff.

"Scuderia AlphaTauri is very concerned about events unfolding over the past hours in Faenza and indeed in the whole Emilia-Romagna area, with flooding and heavy rain causing considerable damage," a statement said on Wednesday.

"The team's factory is currently unaffected and everything is being done to ensure the safety of our employees and their families.

"Our sympathies go out to all those affected and we continue to monitor the situation, to see what can be done to help those in need as we await further developments."

AlphaTauri driver Yuki Tsunoda, who lives in the region, appealed for donations to the emergency flood relief fund after sharing a harrowing account of the situation in Faenza.

"Currently people are struggling to find food and especially places to stay after many have been evacuated from their own homes. Please, anything you can do to help is appreciated."

Ferrari, F1's only other Italy-based team, whose Maranello factory is also located in the Emilia Romagna region, offered their own message of support.

A team statement said: "Scuderia Ferrari fully supports the decision of Formula 1 and the FIA to cancel the Imola GP. Even though it's our home race and therefore even more important to us, the main priority at the moment has to be the safety of all those living and working in the affected areas."

Team principal Frederic Vasseur added: "On behalf of everyone working at Scuderia Ferrari I would like to express our deepest sympathy to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy. Emilia Romagna is our homeland and it's heart-breaking to see what people are going through at the moment."