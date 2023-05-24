Monaco GP: Mercedes must 'not draw too many conclusions' from upgrades says team principal Toto Wolff

Toto Wolff has been open about Mercedes not being where they want to be in 2023

Toto Wolff says Mercedes "need to be careful" about any conclusions they make from their major upgrade package for this weekend's Monaco Grand Prix.

Mercedes were originally going to bring their new developments to the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, but the race in Imola was cancelled due to severe flooding in northern Italy.

The new updates include new bodywork, a new floor and new front suspension as Mercedes look to narrow the gap to Red Bull.

Monaco is usually not best suited for a team to bring significant upgrades due to the unique slow-speed nature of the track and the high risk of an accident.

"The revised calendar means that Monaco is now the starting point of the European leg of the season," said Wolff.

"It is a unique event but will still provide an opportunity to learn about the upgrades to W14 - but we also need to be careful not to draw too many conclusions from this one event. We are introducing the first step in a new development direction.

"It won't be a silver bullet; from my experience, they do not exist in our sport. We hope that it gives the drivers a more stable and predictable platform. Then we can build on that in the weeks and months ahead.

"F1 is tough competition and a meritocracy. We are not where we want to be but there's no sense of entitlement. It's just about hard work to get us to the front."

Mercedes' upgrades key to Hamilton's future?

Lewis Hamilton's future in F1 has become a major talking point this month with reports he has received an offer to join Ferrari.

Hamilton is currently on his longest run in the sport without a win, with his last victory coming at the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Sky Sports F1's Naomi Schiff thinks Hamilton will stay at Mercedes but admits their upgrades at Monaco may be a factor.

"I don't think he's considering it (leaving Mercedes). But if these upgrades don't live up to what [Mercedes] are hoping that they will, and potentially let's talk about next season and they start poorly again, then he will be considering in what manner he wants to end his career in Formula 1," said Schiff.

"Does he want to be struggling for fourth or fifth place or does he want to be back at the front, and then I guess Red Bull."

Mercedes will run their upgrades on the W14 for the first time in Monaco

Simon Lazenby added: "I think a lot of Lewis' decision about his future depends on this upgrade set.

"When you look back to what happened last year, the hopes for the W13 coming out of the simulator was that it was going to blow the rest of them away, it was going to blow Red Bull away and it was going to blow Ferrari away.

"The correlation between what happened there and reality, well we all know the story - Red Bull went with the undercut sidepod philosophy which everyone has moved towards whereas Mercedes had this exposed floor and then the porpoising happened, they had to stiffen the floor and couldn't raise the rear ride height enough and it turned into bouncing.

"All of this year's problems have come from the fact that I think they were just tantalised by those figures which said 'we are going to completely and utterly destroy the field, let's stick with it'. We get into this year and all of the limitations that were created by having to try to solve those problems, including keeping Lewis further up front in terms of his seating position so he doesn't feel the rear of his car, they just had to have a reset and a complete rethink of their philosophy.

"If they've got it wrong this time, what happens with the no-blame culture then?"

