Monaco GP: Max Verstappen overcomes rain to seal dominant victory ahead of Fernando Alonso

Max Verstappen dominated in wet conditions on the streets of Monaco

Max Verstappen produced a supreme display to overcome rain and the challenge of Fernando Alonso to win the Monaco Grand Prix.

Having pipped Alonso to pole in the dying seconds of Saturday's thrilling qualifying session, Red Bull's Verstappen looked to be on course for a far more routine Sunday as he held his lead at the start and built a significant margin over the Aston Martin.

Rain began falling with a third of the race remaining to suddenly create jeopardy, but Verstappen responded with great composure and showed his superb skills in wet conditions to ultimately extend his advantage to almost 28 seconds by the time he took the chequered flag.

Alonso claimed his fifth podium in six races with Aston Martin, while Esteban Ocon took full advantage of his brilliant qualifying performance to hold on to third for Alpine.

Rain causes chaos in Monaco with Max Verstappen nudging the wall, Lance Stroll hitting the barriers and Carlos Sainz spinning around!

The victory extends Red Bull's winning streak at the start of the season to six races, while Verstappen moves past Sebastian Vettel as the team's all-time leading race winner with 39 triumphs.

Verstappen, who is seeking a third successive world championship, now holds a 39-point lead over his nearest challenger - and team-mate Sergio Perez, who finished 16th after a qualifying crash left the Mexican starting from the back of the grid.

Lewis Hamilton benefitted from a timely switch to intermediates when the rain began falling to take fourth, with team-mate George Russell overcoming a five-second penalty to finish a place behind him as Mercedes sealed a solid haul in their first race with major upgrades on the W14.

George Russell is given a five-second time penalty for rejoining the track unsafely and is hit by Sergio Perez

Charles Leclerc was sixth for Ferrari at his home circuit, with Pierre Gasly backing up Ocon's effort to take seventh and ensure Alpine climb to the top of the midfield in the constructors' standings.

Carlos Sainz paid the price for a spin in the wet as he dropped from starting fourth to finish eighth, while McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri both drove solid races to take ninth and 10th, respectively.

Red Bull's lead in the constructors' standings increases to 129 points ahead of next weekend's Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona.

Monaco GP Race Result

1) Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2) Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

3) Esteban Ocon, Alpine

4) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

5) George Russell, Mercedes

6) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

7) Pierre Gasly, Alpine

8) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

9) Lando Norris, McLaren

10) Oscar Piastri, McLaren

More to follow...