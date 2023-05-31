Young F1 fans to present Hungarian Grand Prix live on Sky Sports

Young F1 fans will get hands on alongside current F1 presenters such as Natalie Pinkham

Young Formula 1 fans are set to present the Hungarian Grand Prix live on Sky Sports in a TV first.

Sky Sports F1 presenters will be joined by three young fans who will commentate, present and interview drivers at the event, while regular coverage will be available as usual on Sky Sports F1.

Over the course of the race week, the young recruits will try their hand at various broadcasting roles including interviews with their favourite drivers and other big names from the paddock, co-hosting with Natalie Pinkham and the Sky Sports F1 team, and commentating live during the race.

The F1 Juniors will also showcase their knowledge on all things F1, presenting their analysis and punditry after the race as with traditional F1 coverage.

Zac, a young go-kart racer, and Braydon and Scarlett who present Sky Kids show FYI, will join F1 world champion Nico Rosberg and former NASCAR and IndyCar racer Danica Patrick as they present F1 Juniors, live from Budapest's Hungaroring.

Formula 1 will provide a dedicated international feed, including bespoke graphics, sound effects and special features such as 3D augmented graphics on specific camera angles that will enhance the broadcast for younger audiences in the UK and Germany.

Sky Sports F1's Jenson Button said: "We are really excited about giving the next generation of F1 fans a platform to show their passion and excitement for the sport as F1 continues to grow in popularity amongst younger audiences.

"We may just find our next Crofty or Naomi Schiff!"

Ian Holmes, Director of Media Rights and Content Creation at Formula 1 said: "We want to ensure that our fans of all ages can enjoy and fall in love with Formula 1, so working with our long-standing partners at Sky on this project to target younger audiences is really exciting.

"This is a first of its kind in motorsport and I am excited to see the broadcast come to life and to watch the next generation of presenting talent!"

F1 Juniors follows December's Premier League Juniors which saw young football fans join Kelly Cates as they took on similar roles during the Premier League fixture between Brentford and Liverpool.