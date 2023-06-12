Max Verstappen: Red Bull driver 'in line' with Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher says Nico Rosberg

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Red Bull's Max Verstappen joked with his engineer over team radio after hearing a phone ring during second practice at the Spanish GP Red Bull's Max Verstappen joked with his engineer over team radio after hearing a phone ring during second practice at the Spanish GP

Sky Sports F1's Nico Rosberg believes Formula 1 is "witnessing real historic greatness" with Max Verstappen's dominance in the sport.

Verstappen is on course to win a third consecutive title and is currently 53 points ahead of Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez after seven events.

The Dutchman controversially came out on top against Lewis Hamilton in 2021, overcame an early title fight with Charles Leclerc in 2022 and is dominating this season.

Only four drivers have won a hat-trick of titles in the history of F1 - Juan Manuel Fangio, Michael Schumacher, Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton - so Verstappen could join an illustrious list of names.

Victory at this weekend's Canadian Grand Prix will see him equal Ayrton Senna's tally of 41 wins, which is the fifth most in F1.

"We are witnessing real historic greatness in line with Schumacher, Hamilton, Senna. It's a really incredible performance, extraordinary," Rosberg told Sky Sports.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Red Bull's Adrian Newey says that Verstappen is the "perfect driver" with tremendous natural ability Red Bull's Adrian Newey says that Verstappen is the "perfect driver" with tremendous natural ability

Rosberg on early retirement for Verstappen: F1 is demanding

Verstappen, who is contracted to stay at Red Bull until 2028, has been open about not being in F1 for a long time and told Sky Sports F1's Naomi Schiff that motivation will be the determining factor as to when he retires.

The 25-year-old first discussed the potential of an early retirement in 2021, which Rosberg pointed out while adding his own decision to suddenly walk away from F1 was "the right thing".

"That talk from him [possibly retiring] started in the year when he battled Hamilton, where he said 'I won't go on for very long if every year is like that'. Those battles are so fierce and intense, it takes a lot of the fun away as well," said Rosberg.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Naomi Schiff and Verstappen sit down to reflect on racing, and his motivation to try other events after Formula 1 Naomi Schiff and Verstappen sit down to reflect on racing, and his motivation to try other events after Formula 1

"The sport will always be an intense environment, especially when you are fighting for championships every year and you are the guy who has it all to lose. Every expectation is you are going to win over and over, it's quite demanding.

"I can't put myself in his shoes. Money-wise he's done, he has so much he won't have to work again or worry again. Record-wise he's already one of the best of all-time by the end of this year."

Verstappen has 40 wins to his name, the sixth most in F1 history

Horner lauds Verstappen's capacity

Verstappen completed a rare Grand Slam with his latest win at the Spanish GP as he topped every practice session, took pole position and led every lap on his way to victory.

During Practice Two at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Verstappen recognised Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko's phone going off when talking to engineer Gianpiero Lambiase on the team radio, which Christian Horner highlights as a moment that shows the reigning world champion's talent.

"I think in 2016 he was very raw. He was incredibly fast. hugely naturally talented," said Horner. "He still has that natural speed and tremendous ability but I think what he has now is the experience and roundedness.

"The capacity he has - when he's recognising Helmut Marko's phone ringing from within the car, he's just got this added bandwidth that has put him in another level. The exciting thing about him is that he's still getting better."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Despite winning his 40th race in Formula 1 at the Spanish Grand Prix, Verstappen insists he's not focused on breaking records in the sport Despite winning his 40th race in Formula 1 at the Spanish Grand Prix, Verstappen insists he's not focused on breaking records in the sport

Sky Sports F1's live Canadian GP schedule

Friday June 16

6pm: Canadian GP Practice One (session starts at 6.30pm)

7.45pm: The F1 Show

9.45pm: Canadian GP Practice Two (session starts at 10pm)

Saturday June 17

5.15pm: Canadian GP Practice Three (session starts at 5.30pm)

8pm: Canadian GP Qualifying build-up

9pm: Canadian GP Qualifying

11pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday June 18

5.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday Canadian GP build-up

7pm: THE CANADIAN GRAND PRIX

9pm: Chequered Flag Canadian GP reaction

10pm: Ted's Notebook

F1 returns in Canada from June 16-18 with all sessions live on Sky Sports F1, including race coverage from 5.30pm on Sunday June 18