Christian Horner lauds Red Bull on 100th Formula 1 race win as Max Verstappen equals Ayrton Senna

Red Bull chief Christian Horner has lauded the team's 100th Formula 1 victory as an "incredible achievement", while Max Verstappen has set his sights on breaking more records after claiming the landmark win.

Verstappen led every lap on his way to victory at the Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday to record his sixth victory of the season.

It was also Red Bull's 18th win in the last 19 races as the Milton Keynes-based team continued their dominance in 2023.

"To get a century of victories, for the whole team, is an incredible achievement - and not just here but for all the people, the men and women back in the team that put in all the long hours," Horner told Sky Sports F1.

"100 races is a lot, but 100 wins - that's 27 per cent of all the races that we have entered, we have won, is an incredible statistic."

Asked if they could win every race this season, Horner answered: "We just take things one race at a time, and I don't think you let your mind drift too far into the future - so many things can go wrong.

"Can we? Yes. Will we? Who knows? Because there's so many variables in this game and we're just taking things one race at a time. The team are doing an incredible job, Max is driving out of his skin as well at the moment, so just collectively the group are doing a tremendous job."

Verstappen: The new target is 200

Red Bull's first race win came at the 2009 Chinese Grand Prix when Sebastian Vettel led Mark Webber in a one-two for the team.

Since then, they have won a race in every season, apart from 2015, and Verstappen has also been victorious in each of his Red Bull campaigns after joining the team in 2016.

"I've won 41 of them [Red Bull's races]. We'll talk about maybe a new contract because of that!" he joked.

"It's a great achievement for the team. We knew that this was the first opportunity to do so and I'm happy that it's done. We've won 100, but again, I hope we win more than 100 - so the new target is 200."

Verstappen on equalling Senna

Verstappen's triumph in Montreal also saw him equal Ayrton Senna's win tally of 41 to become the joint-fifth most successful driver in terms of race victories.

Only Lewis Hamilton, Michael Schumacher, Sebastian Vettel, Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna have more wins.

"I hate to compare different generations. From my side, the only thing I can say is that when I was a little kid driving in go-karting, I was dreaming about being an F1 driver," reflected Verstappen.

"I would have never imagined to win 41 Grands Prix. So of course to tie with Ayrton is something incredible and I'm proud of that, but of course, I hope it's not stopping here, I hope we can keep on winning more races."