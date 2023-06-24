Austrian GP: How to watch second F1 Sprint weekend of 2023 on Sky Sports at the Red Bull Ring
The Formula 1 circus returns to Europe with the Austrian GP as Red Bull will be on home soil in Spielberg; Watch all sessions live on Sky Sports F1 - with Qualifying on Friday at 4pm, the Sprint on Saturday at 3.30pm, with lights out for Grand Prix on Sunday at 2pm.
Formula 1's second Sprint weekend is here as the Austrian Grand Prix marks the return of F1 in Europe, following a trip to Montreal, where Red Bull recorded their 100th win.
Max Verstappen led from start to finish to take his sixth win of the season and extended his lead in the drivers' championship to 69 points over Sergio Perez.
Perez could only recover to sixth after a disappointing qualifying and will need to start making inroads into his championship deficit to stand a chance of winning the title.
Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton had an intense race-long battle for second in Montreal, with the Aston Martin driver coming out on top.
Behind the former team-mates, Ferrari showed excellent race pace and will be buoyed by Charles Leclerc's victory from 12 months ago in Spielberg, which was their last win in F1.
Austria will host the second Sprint weekend, so Qualifying for the Grand Prix will take place on Friday, with the Sprint Shootout and the Sprint on Saturday, before the Austrian GP itself on Sunday from 2pm.
Every session from the Red Bull Ring is live on Sky Sports F1, along with coverage of the F2 and F3 events also taking place throughout the weekend.
Qualifying begins at 4pm on Friday, with build-up from 3.30pm.
Sprint Shootout begins at 11am on Saturday, with build-up from 10.30am.
The Sprint race begins at 3.30pm on Saturday, with build-up from 2.30pm
Build-up to Sunday's Grand Prix begins at 12:30pm ahead of lights out at 2pm.
Drivers' championship top 10 after eight rounds
|Driver
|Team
|Points
|1) Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|195
|2) Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|126
|3) Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|117
|4) Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|102
|5) Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|68
|6) George Russell
|Mercedes
|65
|7) Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|54
|8) Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|37
|9) Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|29
|10) Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|15
Constructors' championship top five after eight rounds
|Team
|Points
|1) Red Bull
|321
|2) Mercedes
|167
|3) Aston Martin
|154
|4) Ferrari
|122
|5) Alpine
|44
Sky Sports F1's live Austrian GP schedule
Thursday June 29
2pm: Drivers' Press Conference
Friday June 30
8.50am: F3 Practice
10am: F2 Practice
12pm: Austrian GP Practice (session starts 12.30)
1.55pm: F3 Qualifying
2.50pm: F2 Qualifying
3.30pm: Austrian GP Qualifying build-up
4pm: Austrian GP Qualifying
6pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook
Saturday July 1
8.55am: F3 Sprint
10.30am: Austrian GP Sprint Shootout build-up
11am: Austrian GP Sprint Shootout
12.40pm: F2 Sprint
2.30pm: Austrian GP Sprint build-up
3.30pm: Austrian GP Sprint
5pm: Ted's Sprint Notebook
Sunday July 2
7.20am: F3 Feature Race
8.50am: F2 Feature Race
12.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday Austrian GP build-up
2pm: The AUSTRIAN GRAND PRIX
4pm: Chequered Flag: Austrian GP reaction
5pm: Ted's Notebook