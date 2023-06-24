Austrian GP: How to watch second F1 Sprint weekend of 2023 on Sky Sports at the Red Bull Ring

Formula 1's second Sprint weekend is here as the Austrian Grand Prix marks the return of F1 in Europe, following a trip to Montreal, where Red Bull recorded their 100th win.

Max Verstappen led from start to finish to take his sixth win of the season and extended his lead in the drivers' championship to 69 points over Sergio Perez.

Perez could only recover to sixth after a disappointing qualifying and will need to start making inroads into his championship deficit to stand a chance of winning the title.

Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton had an intense race-long battle for second in Montreal, with the Aston Martin driver coming out on top.

Behind the former team-mates, Ferrari showed excellent race pace and will be buoyed by Charles Leclerc's victory from 12 months ago in Spielberg, which was their last win in F1.

Austria will host the second Sprint weekend, so Qualifying for the Grand Prix will take place on Friday, with the Sprint Shootout and the Sprint on Saturday, before the Austrian GP itself on Sunday from 2pm.

Every session from the Red Bull Ring is live on Sky Sports F1, along with coverage of the F2 and F3 events also taking place throughout the weekend.

Qualifying begins at 4pm on Friday, with build-up from 3.30pm.

Sprint Shootout begins at 11am on Saturday, with build-up from 10.30am.

The Sprint race begins at 3.30pm on Saturday, with build-up from 2.30pm

Build-up to Sunday's Grand Prix begins at 12:30pm ahead of lights out at 2pm.

Drivers' championship top 10 after eight rounds Driver Team Points 1) Max Verstappen Red Bull 195 2) Sergio Perez Red Bull 126 3) Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 117 4) Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 102 5) Carlos Sainz Ferrari 68 6) George Russell Mercedes 65 7) Charles Leclerc Ferrari 54 8) Lance Stroll Aston Martin 37 9) Esteban Ocon Alpine 29 10) Pierre Gasly Alpine 15

Constructors' championship top five after eight rounds Team Points 1) Red Bull 321 2) Mercedes 167 3) Aston Martin 154 4) Ferrari 122 5) Alpine 44

Sky Sports F1's live Austrian GP schedule

Thursday June 29

2pm: Drivers' Press Conference

Friday June 30

8.50am: F3 Practice

10am: F2 Practice

12pm: Austrian GP Practice (session starts 12.30)

1.55pm: F3 Qualifying

2.50pm: F2 Qualifying

3.30pm: Austrian GP Qualifying build-up

4pm: Austrian GP Qualifying

6pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Saturday July 1

8.55am: F3 Sprint

10.30am: Austrian GP Sprint Shootout build-up

11am: Austrian GP Sprint Shootout

12.40pm: F2 Sprint

2.30pm: Austrian GP Sprint build-up

3.30pm: Austrian GP Sprint

5pm: Ted's Sprint Notebook

Sunday July 2

7.20am: F3 Feature Race

8.50am: F2 Feature Race

12.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday Austrian GP build-up

2pm: The AUSTRIAN GRAND PRIX

4pm: Chequered Flag: Austrian GP reaction

5pm: Ted's Notebook