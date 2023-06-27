F1 aerodynamic testing regulations: Reset ahead of Austrian GP sees Aston Martin lose and Ferrari gain

Formula 1 is a very technical sport but one regulation you need to know about is the wind tunnel rule because it is a topic which is particularly important as we approach the end of June.

This Friday, the amount of wind tunnel time the teams get for the second half of the season will be set. This is based on the current constructors' championship positions, so the teams that are higher in the standings will be handicapped.

The system was first used in 2021 and is reset every six months, so the period from January to June is dictated by the previous season's constructor standings.

Red Bull lead the way in 2023, so they will have 70 per cent of the total aerodynamic testing allowance. However, part of their punishment for breaching the 2021 budget-cap regulations means a 10 per cent cut on the original number, so they will only have 63 per cent instead until October, when their 12-month penalty expires.

The total allowance increases by five per cent, from 70, all the way down to AlphaTauri in 10th, who will have 115 per cent of the default allowance (40 runs in wind tunnel per week).

Each testing period is two months, so there will be three testing windows between the start of July and the end of December.

F1 2023 July to Dceember Aerodynamic Testing Restrictions Team % of Aero Testing limit Wind tunnel runs per ATR period Wind tunnel runs per week Red Bull* 70 224 28 Mercedes 75 240 30 Aston Martin 80 256 32 Ferrari 85 272 34 Alpine 90 288 36 McLaren 95 304 38 Alfa Romeo 100 320 40 Haas 105 336 42 Williams 110 352 44 AlphaTauri 115 368 46 *Red Bull have 63 per cent - or 25 wind tunnel runs per week - until October due to penalty from budget-cap breach

Aston Martin the big losers from wind tunnel rule

Aston Martin finished seventh in the 2022 constructors' championship, but are currently third ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix, so will lose 20 per cent of the aerodynamic testing time they had in the first half of 2023.

In real terms, that means Aston Martin will now get 32 runs in their wind tunnel per week compared to the 40 runs they have been able to do in the first half of the year.

Mercedes are second, and finished last year in third, so will lose five per cent of their allotted time - the same applies to Williams, who jump one place from 10th in the constructors' championship last year to ninth now.

Ferrari the biggest winners

Ferrari are the biggest winners from the aerodynamic testing regulations reset

Ferrari have dropped two places to fourth compared to where they finished last season, so will have 10 per cent more aerodynamic testing time.

The Italian team will now get four extra runs per week to improve their inconsistent SF23 car and develop their 2024 challenger.

Meanwhile, Alpine, McLaren, Alfa Romeo and AlphaTauri will gain five per cent as they move up one spot from their positions at the end of last year.

Red Bull and Haas both keep the same amount of time they had in the first half of 2023 as part of the handicap, though Red Bull will gain three extra runs in their wind tunnel compared to what they have had in the first part of the year when their cost-cap penalty expires in October.

Why does this matter?

More aerodynamic testing time means you can test more new parts, which should speed up development and the number of upgrades you bring during a season. The regulations should, in theory, close up the field and the current rules are in place until at least 2025.

The period now will likely be more important for next year, rather than this season because most teams will begin to move their focus to the 2024 cars.

Max Verstappen, Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton shared the podium at the Canadian Grand Prix

