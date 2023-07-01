Bob Fernley: Former Force India Formula 1 deputy to Vijay Mallya dies aged 70

Bob Fernley died at the age of 70

Former Force India deputy team principal Bob Fernley has died at the age of 70.

Formula 1 and Aston Martin, the current iteration of the Force India team, confirmed his death on Friday evening.

Fernley assisted Force India owner Vijay Mallya, acting as the Indian businessman's representative at the racetrack and as a go-between.

Fernley (L) pictured alongside Haas team principal Guenther Steiner on the grid in 2018

"Today we sadly learnt of the passing of our friend and former colleague, Bob Fernley," Aston Martin said in a statement.

"The thoughts of all of us are with his family and friends at this time."

Force India went into administration in 2018 and its assets were sold to Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll with the Silverstone-based team competing first as Racing Point and now as Aston Martin.

Fernley subsequently ran McLaren's IndyCar project and was then head of the governing FIA's single-seater commission from 2020-22, taking over from current Formula 1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

"I am saddened to hear the news that Bob Fernley has passed away," Domenicali said.

"He was such an important part of Formula 1 and his love and passion for the sport will live forever.

"My thoughts are with his family and friends at this very sad time."

Mallya, who remains in Britain despite Indian efforts to extradite him following the collapse of his defunct Kingfisher Airlines, said he was "totally devastated at the loss of my best buddy of 45 years".