Dilano van 't Hoff: 18-year-old Formula Regional driver dies after accident at Spa-Francorchamps

Dilano van 't Hoff has died aged 18 after a crash at Spa in Formula Regional (Credit: MP Motorsport/@OfficialMPteam)

Racing driver Dilano van 't Hoff has died after an accident in the Formula Regional European Championship at Spa-Francorchamps.

Van' t Hoff, 18, was involved in a multi-car collision in wet conditions during the final race of the weekend at Raidillon.

The race on Saturday was red flagged and not restarted.

"Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine sadly announces the death of MP Motorsport driver Dilano Van 't Hoff," a statement from the championship read.

"The incident happened during Spa-Francorchamps Race 2. We want to express our sincere condolences to the family, team and friends.

"Royal Automobile Club of Belgium, the Circuit of Spa-Francorchamps, and SRO Motorsports Group join Alpine and ACI in expressing their sincerest condolences to the driver's family, team and friends."

F2 pays tribute to Dilano van 't Hoff after the 18-year-old died following an incident during the Formula Regional European Championship race at Spa-Francorchamps.

Van' t Hoff's team MP Motorsport said in a statement: "MP Motorsport is deeply saddened to confirm that our driver, Dilano van 't Hoff has passed away as a result of a crash during the second race of the Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine at Spa Francorchamps.

"We are devastated at the loss of one of our brightest Dutch talents, who brought so much energy to our team during the years he raced with us. Dilano has been a part of our racing family since his motorsport debut with MP back in 2021.

"We offer our sincere condolences to Dilano's family and his loved ones, and are in full support of them and our team members who have lost not only a driver but a friend as well."

Formula 1 and the FIA have paid tribute to Van' t Hoff at the Austrian Grand Prix.

"We are so sad to learn of the passing of Dilano van 't Hoff today at Spa-Francorchamps. Dilano died in pursuit of his dream to reach the pinnacle of motorsport," said Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.

"Along with the entire motorsport community, our thoughts are with his family and loved ones."

An FIA statement read: "The FIA extends its condolences to the family and friends of Dilano van 't Hoff and to the MP Motorsport Team following the incident today during the Formula Regional European Championship event at Spa-Francorchamps."