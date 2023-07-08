British GP, Practice Three: Charles Leclerc leads Alex Albon in rain-affected session at Silverstone

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Charles Leclerc had a huge spin in his Ferrari towards the end of a wet final practice at Silverstone Charles Leclerc had a huge spin in his Ferrari towards the end of a wet final practice at Silverstone

Charles Leclerc bounced back from his limited running on Friday to top a rain-affected final practice at the British GP.

Leclerc had been unable to take part in Practice Two due to an electrical issue on his Ferrari car, but was immediately on the pace on Saturday as Practice Three began in the dry and posted the fastest time of the weekend so far with a 1:27.419.

Alex Albon got closest to Leclerc's time as he continued his impressive start at Silverstone to be a tenth off the lead Ferrari, the Williams driver getting in his lap just before rain hit the Northamptonshire circuit.

The wet track caused Leclerc to spin at the final corner on his final lap after he went onto the kerb.

But the showers are forecast to have blown through by the time Qualifying takes place at 3pm, with build-up on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Showcase from 2.15pm.

Team principal Fred Vasseur told Sky Sports F1 of Ferrari's weekend: "So far, so good. It was a bit tricky yesterday with Charles, he was not able to do some laps with the slick in the afternoon.

"But this morning went pretty well, even if Max (Verstappen) didn't use the soft that we have to pay attention, but the car looks well balanced and on the one-lap stint looks ok."

Fernando Alonso was third for Aston Martin, two tenths further back, and Alpine's Pierre Gasly followed closely behind.

After a difficult Friday for Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton had gone fastest ahead of the two Ferraris with his first flying lap on a soft tyre before Leclerc posted his session-leading time. The seven-time world champion ended up fifth in the timesheet with the rain having prevented him a chance to improve on a second fast lap.

Championship leader Max Verstappen had topped both of Friday's practice sessions but with Red Bull opting not to run the soft tyres when conditions were best, the Dutchman was eighth in the final timesheet while team-mate Sergio Perez was 14th.

Logan Sargeant was seventh in the second Williams while George Russell and Yuki Tsunoda rounded out the top 10.

The second half of the session saw the drivers run a mix of slick and intermediate tyres with the varying intensity in the rain seeing the track be on the crossover between the tyres.

Meanwhile, Lando Norris is facing a post-session investigation by the stewards after McLaren left a cooling fan attached to the rear of his car as he headed out at the start of the hour and a mechanic having to retrieve it at the end of the pit lane. Norris ended the session 12th in the timesheet.

Zhou Guanyu failed to set a time due to an electrical issue on his Alfa Romeo.