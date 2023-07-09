British GP: Max Verstappen beats Lando Norris, Lewis Hamilton to victory to extend Red Bull winning streak

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Max Verstappen's first win at Silverstone sees Red Bull claim their 11th consecutive win; a record shared with McLaren Max Verstappen's first win at Silverstone sees Red Bull claim their 11th consecutive win; a record shared with McLaren

World championship leader Max Verstappen extended his and Red Bull's remarkable winning streaks with a dominant display at the British Grand Prix.

Verstappen converted pole position to victory at Silverstone to claim a sixth successive win of his own and a record-equalling 11th consecutive triumph for Red Bull.

Lando Norris, who led in the opening stages after passing Verstappen at the start, backed up McLaren's stunning qualifying performance to seal second at his home race.

Hamilton, who dropped from seventh on the grid to ninth after going off on the opening lap, was the main beneficiary of a Safety Car caused by a fire on Kevin Magnussen's Haas, which enabled the Mercedes driver to gain four places on others who had already pitted.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lando Norris leads the British GP after the opening lap, having overtaken Max Verstappen Lando Norris leads the British GP after the opening lap, having overtaken Max Verstappen

The interruption set up a 14-lap race to the finish, at the start of which Norris produced a brilliant display of defence to hold off Hamilton, while Verstappen eased into the distance.

The victory moves the Dutchman 99 points clear at the top of the drivers' standings as he moves closer to what appears to be an inevitable third successive title.

Norris' McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri was unfortunate to miss out on a maiden Formula 1 podium having driven faultlessly after starting third, but the Australian rookie still sealed a career-best fourth-placed finish.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton treated the Silverstone crowd to an epic battle, following the safety car Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton treated the Silverstone crowd to an epic battle, following the safety car

George Russell, who was also leapfrogged by team-mate Hamilton under the Safety Car, was fifth, while Red Bull's Sergio Perez recovered from 15th on the grid to take sixth.

Fernando Alonso was seventh as Aston Martin once more failed to produce the early-season form that made them Red Bull's closest challengers in the opening weeks of the season.

Alex Albon capped a brilliant weekend for Williams to take eighth, while Ferrari were once more left to rue strategic calls as Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz dropped back from fourth and fifth on the grid to finish ninth and 10th, respectively.

British GP result

1) Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2) Lando Norris, McLaren

3) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

4) Oscar Piastri, McLaren

5) George Russell, Mercedes

6) Sergio Perez, Red Bull

7) Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

8) Alex Albon, Williams

9) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

10) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

More to follow...