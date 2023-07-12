Williams reveal special Gulf livery for Singapore, Japan and Qatar races later in Formula 1 season

Williams have revealed the winning design of their fan-voted livery competition

Williams have revealed a special livery designed in collaboration with sponsor Gulf that will be used at the Singapore, Japan and Qatar Grands Prix later this season.

The 'Bolder than Bold' design won a worldwide vote that had given fans the opportunity to choose between four options.

Before debuting under the lights at the Singapore Grand Prix from September 15-17, the livery will be on display at the Goodwood Festival of Speed from July 13-16.

"This competition was an incredible opportunity for our fans to actively engage and shape the visual identity of our team," Williams team principal James Vowles said.

Alex Albon (R) will drive with the design at three races later this season

"The winning design encapsulates the essence of the Gulf and Williams Racing partnership, reflecting on the past but building on our future. This livery will create a defining moment when it takes to the track later in the season."

The unveiling of the livery follows a positive weekend for Williams at the British Grand Prix, which saw Alex Albon finish eighth at Silverstone.

The voting process, which began in May was carried out over three rounds, saw 180,000 votes cast in total, with the winning design narrowly securing victory at the final stage by claiming 51.9 per cent of the poll.

"We are extremely proud of our partnership with Williams Racing and this livery is marking an iconic moment in motorsport history," Gulf Oil International chief executive Mike Jones said.

"The campaign has been a huge success and sparked excitement for both Gulf and Williams fans alike. Providing the fans with the power to control this competition has hugely influenced the results.

"Gulf's iconic colours have created four incredible liveries with one standout winner chosen by the fans, Bolder than Bold, which will now be inscribed into Gulf's rich motorsport history."

