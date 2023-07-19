F1: FIA responds to 'factually wrong' cost cap allegations for 2022 Formula 1 season

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky F1's Craig Slater reports on rumours of teams breaching the cost cap, which the FIA say are 'factually wrong' Sky F1's Craig Slater reports on rumours of teams breaching the cost cap, which the FIA say are 'factually wrong'

Allegations that multiple Formula 1 teams have broken the F1 cost cap are "factually wrong", Sky Sports News understands.

Reports have claimed at least two F1 teams broke the cost cap last year, but sources at the FIA have dismissed that as the auditing process is still ongoing and no decisions have been made.

The auditing fieldwork to see if the 10 teams are within the budget cap is ongoing and will be concluded in the coming weeks.

A period for the finalisation of the review will follow and any suggestions of delays to the process or potential breaches are understood to be completely unfounded.

The CCA (Cost Cap Adjudication) panel will formally communicate its findings later this year and there is no fixed time frame in order not to prejudice the robustness and the effectiveness of the review.

Almost all of the leading F1 teams have indicated they have not breached the budget cap and are continuing to work with the FIA.

What is the F1 cost cap limit?

The cost cap was introduced for the 2021 season and the current fieldwork is looking at the 2022 season, when the budget cap was $140m. The cap is $135m for this season and the following two campaigns up to and including 2025.

Last year, Red Bull were found guilty of a "minor overspend" and received a $7m fine plus a 10 per cent reduction to their wind tunnel time for this season.

Also announced in October 2022, Williams and Aston Martin were fined for procedural breaches of the cost cap.

