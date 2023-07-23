Belgian GP: How to watch third F1 Sprint weekend of 2023 on Sky Sports F1 ahead of summer break
Formula 1 has one more race before its August summer break; Belgian GP is third Sprint weekend of 2023 season; Qualifying takes place at 4pm Friday; On Saturday, Sprint Shootout is at 11am before Sprint at 3.30pm; Lights out for Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix at 2pm
Last Updated: 24/07/23 12:18pm
Formula 1 heads to Spa-Francorchamps for the Belgian GP this weekend and the final race before its four-week summer break - and you can watch all the action live on Sky Sports F1.
And it is another Sprint weekend - the third of the 2023 season - so Qualifying for the Grand Prix will take place on Friday afternoon, before the Sprint Shootout and Sprint on Saturday and then the main Belgian Grand Prix at 2pm Sunday.
Max Verstappen could become just the second driver in F1 history, after Sebastian Vettel, to win eight consecutive races.
- How F1 Sprint weekends work in 2023
The Dutchman overtook Lewis Hamilton to claim his seventh win in a row at last weekend's Hungarian GP to extend his world championship lead to 110 points.
And Red Bull will be seeking to round off an unbeaten first half of the season and extend their record-breaking win streak to 13 races.
Drivers' championship top 10 after 11 rounds
|Driver
|Team
|Points
|1) Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|281
|2) Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|171
|3) Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|139
|4) Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|133
|6) George Russell
|Mercedes
|90
|5) Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|87
|7) Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|80
|8) Lando Norris
|McLaren
|60
|9) Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|45
|10) Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|31
Constructors' championship top five after 11 rounds
|Team
|Points
|1) Red Bull
|452
|2) Mercedes
|223
|3) Aston Martin
|184
|4) Ferrari
|167
|5) McLaren
|87
McLaren will be seeking to remain Red Bull's closest challengers at the high-speed Spa circuit, while Hamilton is within touching distance of overtaking Fernando Alonso for third place in the Drivers' Championship
It is a jam-packed weekend of action in Belgium with a full Formula 2 and Formula 3 programme alongside the F1 sessions.
F1 qualifying is at 4pm on Friday, with build-up from 3.35pm
On Saturday the Sprint Shootout is at 11am to set the grid for the Sprint at 3.30pm.
Build-up to the Belgian Grand Prix gets under way at 12.30pm Sunday ahead of lights out at 2pm.
Sky Sports F1's live Belgian GP schedule
Thursday July 27
2pm: Drivers' Press Conference
Friday July 28
8.55am: Formula 3 Practice
10am: Formula 2 Practice
12pm: Belgian GP Practice One (session starts 12.30pm)
1.55pm: Formula 3 Qualifying
2.50pm: Formula 2 Qualifying
3.35pm: Belgian GP Qualifying build-up
4pm: Belgian GP Qualifying
6pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook
Saturday July 29
8.55am: Formula 3 Sprint Race
10.30am: Belgian GP Sprint Shootout build-up
11am: Belgian GP Sprint Shootout
12.40pm: Formula 2 Sprint Race
2.30pm: Belgian GP Sprint build-up
3.30pm: BELGIAN GP SPRINT
5pm: Ted's Sprint Notebook
Sunday July 30
7.25am: Formula 3 Feature Race
8.55am: Formula 2 Feature Race
12.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday - Belgian GP build-up
2pm: THE BELGIAN GRAND PRIX
4pm: Chequered Flag - Belgian GP reaction
5pm: Ted's Notebook
Next up is the Belgian GP, the final race before F1's summer break - watch all sessions of the Sprint weekend live on Sky Sports F1 from July 28-30. Stream the Belgian GP and more with NOW for £21 a month.