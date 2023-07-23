Belgian GP: How to watch third F1 Sprint weekend of 2023 on Sky Sports F1 ahead of summer break

Formula 1 heads to Spa-Francorchamps for the Belgian GP this weekend and the final race before its four-week summer break - and you can watch all the action live on Sky Sports F1.

And it is another Sprint weekend - the third of the 2023 season - so Qualifying for the Grand Prix will take place on Friday afternoon, before the Sprint Shootout and Sprint on Saturday and then the main Belgian Grand Prix at 2pm Sunday.

Max Verstappen could become just the second driver in F1 history, after Sebastian Vettel, to win eight consecutive races.

The Dutchman overtook Lewis Hamilton to claim his seventh win in a row at last weekend's Hungarian GP to extend his world championship lead to 110 points.

And Red Bull will be seeking to round off an unbeaten first half of the season and extend their record-breaking win streak to 13 races.

Drivers' championship top 10 after 11 rounds Driver Team Points 1) Max Verstappen Red Bull 281 2) Sergio Perez Red Bull 171 3) Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 139 4) Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 133 6) George Russell Mercedes 90 5) Carlos Sainz Ferrari 87 7) Charles Leclerc Ferrari 80 8) Lando Norris McLaren 60 9) Lance Stroll Aston Martin 45 10) Esteban Ocon Alpine 31

Constructors' championship top five after 11 rounds Team Points 1) Red Bull 452 2) Mercedes 223 3) Aston Martin 184 4) Ferrari 167 5) McLaren 87

McLaren will be seeking to remain Red Bull's closest challengers at the high-speed Spa circuit, while Hamilton is within touching distance of overtaking Fernando Alonso for third place in the Drivers' Championship

It is a jam-packed weekend of action in Belgium with a full Formula 2 and Formula 3 programme alongside the F1 sessions.

F1 qualifying is at 4pm on Friday, with build-up from 3.35pm

On Saturday the Sprint Shootout is at 11am to set the grid for the Sprint at 3.30pm.

Build-up to the Belgian Grand Prix gets under way at 12.30pm Sunday ahead of lights out at 2pm.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Look back at some of the most dramatic moments throughout the years at the Belgian Grand Prix. Look back at some of the most dramatic moments throughout the years at the Belgian Grand Prix.

Sky Sports F1's live Belgian GP schedule

Thursday July 27

2pm: Drivers' Press Conference

Friday July 28

8.55am: Formula 3 Practice

10am: Formula 2 Practice

12pm: Belgian GP Practice One (session starts 12.30pm)

1.55pm: Formula 3 Qualifying

2.50pm: Formula 2 Qualifying

3.35pm: Belgian GP Qualifying build-up

4pm: Belgian GP Qualifying

6pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Saturday July 29

8.55am: Formula 3 Sprint Race

10.30am: Belgian GP Sprint Shootout build-up

11am: Belgian GP Sprint Shootout

12.40pm: Formula 2 Sprint Race

2.30pm: Belgian GP Sprint build-up

3.30pm: BELGIAN GP SPRINT

5pm: Ted's Sprint Notebook

Sunday July 30

7.25am: Formula 3 Feature Race

8.55am: Formula 2 Feature Race

12.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday - Belgian GP build-up

2pm: THE BELGIAN GRAND PRIX

4pm: Chequered Flag - Belgian GP reaction

5pm: Ted's Notebook

Next up is the Belgian GP, the final race before F1's summer break - watch all sessions of the Sprint weekend live on Sky Sports F1 from July 28-30. Stream the Belgian GP and more with NOW for £21 a month.