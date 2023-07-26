F1 Academy: All 10 F1 teams to have drivers and liveries for 2024 season in all-female single-seater series

Highlights of race one from the fifth round of the F1 Academy series in Monza in which Bianca Bustamante and Chloe Grant were both unhurt after a terrifying collision

All 10 current Formula 1 teams will have one driver and have their livery on a car competing in F1 Academy from 2024.

F1 Academy has five teams - ART Grand Prix, Campos Racing, MP Motorsport, PREMA Racing and Rodin Carlin - with three cars per team to make up a 15-driver grid.

From next year, 10 of these drivers will be nominated by Formula 1 teams and each team will have their livery on one car. The other five drivers will be supported by the series' partners.

"First and foremost, I want to thank the Formula 1 teams for their support and vision as we embark on this journey together," said F1 Academy managing director Susie Wolff.

"This landmark moment not only demonstrates the depth of support for F1 Academy from across the F1 community but will inspire a whole generation of young girls to realise the opportunities both on and off track in motorsport.

"As we join the F1 calendar for next year and host F1 Academy Discover Your Drive events in the lead up to our races, I am confident that we will have a positive impact across our sport in the long term."

F1 president Stefano Domenicali added: "We created F1 Academy to bring about real and lasting change to ensure young female talent have the right system in place to follow and achieve their dreams. Today is a very important moment as it shows the impact the project is having and the support it is receiving from across the F1 community.

"Susie, the teams, and everyone involved are working tirelessly to ensure we go from strength to strength and continue to deliver on the important objective we have set out together. In 2024 the F1 Academy will join our race calendar, raising the awareness and profile of the series globally and to have the F1 liveries on the grid will be something very special."

Marta Garcia is favourite to win the first F1 Academy title

This year's inaugural F1 Academy season is nearing its conclusion with just two more race weekends for the series - Paul Ricard this Saturday and Sunday, before the season-finale at the Circuit of the Americas in October alongside the F1 United States Grand Prix.

Following a thrilling weekend at Monza in early July, Marta Garcia is 36 points ahead of Hamda Al Qubaisi, with Lena Buhler another seven points behind. Britain's Abbi Pulling is fourth in the championship, 69 points adrift of Garcia with six races to go.