Sky Sports F1 Podcast: Lewis Hamilton to finish runner-up in 2023 F1 world championship behind Max Verstappen?

Sky Sports F1's Natalie Pinkham has predicted Lewis Hamilton will finish second in this year's championship behind Max Verstappen.

Sergio Perez is currently in the runners-up spot heading into this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix - live on Sky Sports F1 - with Fernando Alonso 40 points behind and Hamilton a further point adrift.

On the latest Sky Sports F1 Podcast, Pinkham, Damon Hill and Max Verstappen's former performance engineer Blake Hinsey discussed who would be second to the Dutchman at the end of the season.

"I'm going to say that Lewis Hamilton will finish runner-up because I fear Aston Martin's decent run of form is over. Whether it is to do with this flexi-wing being outruled or they have just gone down a bit of a cul-de-sac in terms of development and it's been exaggerated by the fact that others have done well, like McLaren," said Pinkham.

1996 world champion Hill added: "I don't think Lewis can get Checo. I'd be amazed if he could overturn his performance. We don't want Checo to have another nightmare middle part of the season like he's had and I think he's turned a corner a bit.

"Red Bull have never had a 1-2 in the drivers' championship. It's leading up to them ticking all the boxes, breaking all the records and I kind of would like to see that happen because then it's a historic season and you were there to witness it - they are breaking all the records as they go and we are going into the unknown."

Red Bull have won every race this season, with Perez winning two of the opening four events before a poor run of form including five consecutive failures to reach Q3.

Verstappen's former performance engineer Hinley thinks the Mexican should finish second due to the car and his buffer over Hamilton and Alonso.

"I see Natalie's point as well but I think Perez will finish runner-up," Hinley said. "He had this little slump in form last year after the summer break and then came back towards the end of the season and he was fighting.

"I don't remember that happening with him in the past. But I'm going to be boring and go for Perez. I think that's almost a certainty but not guaranteed."

Wolff: Plenty to fight for and we won't let up

In the constructors' championship, Mercedes are second after overhauling Aston Martin by 51 points, with Ferrari another five points back.

Mercedes have largely been in the fight behind Red Bull since bringing a major upgrade package to the Monaco Grand Prix in May, as Hamilton has finished outside of the top four just once in that time.

Toto Wolff says his team are ready to go for it in the final 10 rounds and expect a tight fight for second.

"It's good to get back to work. The summer break is important for everyone to take some well-deserved time off, but we're racers and we love the thrill of competition," said Wolff.

"We return recharged and ready for the second half of the season. There is plenty to fight for and we won't be letting up.

"We will push hard in the battle for second in the constructors' championship. We will also be driving development forward for 2024. Those are challenges we are excited for, starting this weekend.

"Zandvoort is a fantastic place to resume the season. It's a challenging track with an old-school feel; banked corners and high-speed sections undulating through the dunes.

"There's always an incredible atmosphere with the passionate Dutch fans and it's always a fantastic celebration of our sport. I'm sure this year will be no different and I'm excited to get there."

