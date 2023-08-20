Dutch GP: Watch F1 live and stream with Sky Sports for Zandvoort practice, qualifying and race
Don't miss the return of Formula 1 on August 25-27 at Max Verstappen’s home race weekend as the concluding part of the season begins with the first of 10 races in 14 weeks; Zandvoort qualifying and the race each live at 2pm – watch live on Sky Sports F1
F1's summer break is nearly over: the 10-race run-in to the end of the season starts in the Netherlands and historic Zandvoort on August 25-27.
After the factory shutdowns and holidays, the season will resume with the chasing pack aiming to change a narrative which has seen Red Bull win every race so far - and runaway title leader Max Verstappen the last eight.
Verstappen's hunt for a record-equalling nine on the spin takes him back to home soil and a race in front of his 'Orange Army', who have made the venue by the dunes of the North Sea coast one of the sport's noisiest and atmospheric since Zandvoort returned to F1 for the first time in three decades in 2021.
The penultimate European round of the season sees familiar start times for UK audiences live on Sky Sports F1:
- Qualifying on August 26 starts at 2pm, with build-up from 1.15pm
- The race starts at 2pm on August 27, with build-up from 12.30pm
While Verstappen, also eyeing a hat-trick of home wins, will inevitably start as favourite, the pre-summer break battle behind the Dutchman continued to be unpredictable.
Five different drivers from five different teams finished second to Verstappen in the space of six races, bunching up the standings in the battle for the other leading positions in the Drivers' and Constructors' Championships.
Old rivals Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton are separated by just a point in third and fourth places respectively, while Aston Martin are coming under pressure from Ferrari for their position behind Red Bull and Mercedes in the constructors'.
Sky Sports F1's live Dutch GP schedule
THURSDAY 24TH AUGUST
1pm: Drivers' Press Conference
FRIDAY 25TH AUGUST
9am: F2 Practice
11am: Dutch GP Practice One (session starts 11.30am)
12.55pm: F2 Qualifying
2.45pm: Dutch GP Practice Two (session starts 3pm)
4.15pm: The F1 Show
SATURDAY 26TH AUGUST
10.15am: Dutch GP Practice Three (session starts 10.30am)
12.10pm: F2 Sprint Race
1.15pm: Dutch GP Qualifying build-up
2pm: Dutch GP Qualifying
SUNDAY 27TH AUGUST
8.55am: F2 Feature Race
12.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Dutch GP build-up
2pm: THE DUTCH GRAND PRIX
4pm: Chequered Flag: Dutch GP reaction
