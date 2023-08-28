Daniel Ricciardo return date to F1 uncertain despite 'successful surgery' says Red Bull boss Christian Horner

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Fellow Australians Oscar Piastri and Daniel Ricciardo both crashed out early on in second practice ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix. Fellow Australians Oscar Piastri and Daniel Ricciardo both crashed out early on in second practice ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix.

Daniel Ricciardo has undergone surgery on his broken hand and will miss the Italian Grand Prix.

Ricciardo crashed on Friday during second Practice at the Dutch Grand Prix at Turn 3 and broke his metacarpal in his left hand due to the sudden movement of the steering wheel when he hit the barrier.

Liam Lawson replaced Ricciardo for the remainder of the weekend at Zandvoort and is set to drive again this weekend at the Italian Grand Prix.

"Hey everyone. Had surgery this morning, got my first bit of metal work so that's pretty cool," Ricciardo posted on Instagram.

"Big thanks to everyone who reached out and kept my spirits up. This ain't a setback, just all part of the comeback."

Red Bull boss Christian Horner added: "He had an operation on Sunday. He's had several screws and a plate fitted to his metacarpal.

"It went well, it was successful. The bone was broken in multiple places but it was a fairly straightforward procedure. So now it's all about recovery.

"For a normal being, that would be a couple of months but for a Grand Prix driver that's probably much shorter. We need to see how that recovery process goes, but certainly not Italy."

Horner: Lawson applied himself very well

Ricciardo's injury has given Lawson an opportunity to impress with uncertainty surrounding who will be at AlphaTauri next year, amid speculation about Sergio Perez's future.

Lawson, who has formerly driven in Formula 3 and Formula 2, has been competing in this year's Super Formula Championship in Japan, sitting second in the standings going into the season-ending double header in Suzuka in October.

The New Zealander took part in three practice sessions in 2022 for Red Bull and AlphaTauri but has not driven an F1 car this year.

He finished 13th on his debut, ahead of AlphaTauri team-mate Yuki Tsunoda after a dramatic final 10 laps in the wet.

"The poor guy getting dropped in a car he's never driven, wet, dry conditions. Everything been thrown at him. I actually think he did pretty well," said Horner.

"He actually overtook Max on Max's out lap as he changed onto the intermediate tyres at the end. To finish a race like that in itself with the lack of experience and very difficult circumstances, he applied himself very well."

