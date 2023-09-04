Daniel Ricciardo: AlphaTauri driver unlikely to return for Singapore Grand Prix, also doubtful for Japan

Daniel Ricciardo is highly unlikely to take part in the Singapore Grand Prix and is a doubt for the race that follows a week later in Japan as he continues his recovery from a broken hand.

The AlphaTauri driver required surgery after breaking a metacarpal when he crashed in practice at the Dutch Grand Prix on August 25.

Ricciardo missed the rest of the event in Zandvoort along with the Italian Grand Prix that took place over the past weekend, with Liam Lawson deputising for Red Bull's sister team.

Speaking after Sunday's race in Monza, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner offered an update on Ricciardo's status, suggesting a return in Singapore in two weeks' time is unlikely.

"I think certainly Singapore, I don't think there's any chance he'll be ready for then," Horner said.

"I think it would be optimistic for Japan.

"But I think his recovery is going well, he's got obviously mobility of the hand, he's into rehabilitation now.

"We've seen with motorcyclists rushing comebacks can sometimes do more damage, so we just want to make sure he's fully fit before he gets back in the car."

Ricciardo, who began the season as Red Bull's third driver, replaced Nyck de Vries just 10 races into the campaign with the aim of proving he is worthy of regaining the seat he once possessed with the senior team.

There had been encouraging signs in the two races before the summer break, but his comeback was cut short by the unfortunate incident in the Netherlands when he crashed after taking evasive action to avoid the stricken McLaren of Oscar Piastri.

"I should think he's pretty keen to be in the car in Suzuka," Horner added.

"But we just take it on a day-by-day basis and see how the recovery and nature takes it cause."

After the Japanese Grand Prix on September 24, the next race on the F1 calendar is the Qatar Grand Prix from October 6-8.

'Lawson did a solid job'

Having been thrown into action at the Dutch Grand Prix, Lawson delivered a more assured display in Italy, qualifying 12th and finishing the race just a place outside the points in 11th.

The 21-year-old New Zealander will undoubtedly be keen to put forward his credentials for a future permanent seat with either of Red Bull's teams.

"I think he did a solid job today," Horner said of Lawson's performance.

"I haven't followed his race that closely. They went for a two-stop, which was unconventional on today's strategy.

"So I'll have to have a look at the analysis after the race but I think he's acquitted himself very well."

Next up for the F1 circus are the stunning streets of Singapore under the lights.