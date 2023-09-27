George Russell can't argue against Lewis Hamilton status in Mercedes hierarchy, says Anthony Davidson

George Russell "can't argue" with team-mate Lewis Hamilton holding a higher status in the Mercedes hierarchy, according to Sky Sports F1's Anthony Davidson.

The Silver Arrows duo have tussled on track in each of the last two races, with Russell momentarily becoming exasperated by the contest during the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday.

Russell impressively outscored Hamilton during his debut campaign with the team last year, but the seven-time world champion has hit back to lead his team-mate by 75 points with six races remaining in 2023.

While Russell is never shy to make suggestions over team radio, Davidson suspects Hamilton's legendary standing within the sport - and at Mercedes - plays a part in the younger driver's respectful and "polite" approach to communications.

"There's definitely a hierarchy in that team," Davidson told the Sky Sports F1 Podcast. "And rightly so. You know, Lewis has earned that status in that team as a seven-time world champion, and George can't argue against that.

"George is still the understudy, and he's doing a very good job on those occasions where he's got the speed over Lewis to really take the fight to him.

"But he's doing it in such a George Russell polite way, which is quite humorous to watch, because I know inside the car, he'll be fuming and steaming.

"And that's why we see the near misses, the drivers coming, almost to blows, almost to contact, but then he's a good boy on the radio, he's very British about it.

"And there are layers to him, to the annoyance, I think. It always comes over as, 'I'm okay with this, but if you could please, very thankfully, let me through with the next couple of opportunities, it'd be much appreciated.'

"And we'd hear maybe a bit more vocal if things were different. But I think for now, I think he knows where he is in the team."

After scoring eight podiums in his first season with Mercedes, including the team's only win of 2022, Russell has made the top three just once in his second campaign.

The 25-year-old appeared on course to add a second before a dramatic final-lap crash in Singapore gifted Hamilton a fifth podium of his campaign.

Having recently signed contract extensions, both Hamilton and Russell are tied to the team until the end of the 2025 season.

"He (Russell) knows he's got the speed. We all see it as well from the outside," Davidson added.

"Lewis is getting his elbows out when he needs to. I'm really intrigued by this battle and watching George develop as a driver and watching Lewis in his latter years in his career.

"Watching this young, hard-charging driver in George, really threatening him for speed and consistency, and it's great to watch Lewis getting stuck in as well."

