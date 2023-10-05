F1 Academy finale at United States GP to air live on Sky Sports F1 in first for all-female series

The 2023 finale of the all-female F1 Academy championship will air live on Sky Sports F1 during the United States GP weekend on October 20-22.

F1 Academy was launched by Formula 1 this year to help prepare female drivers aged 16-25 for progression further up the motorsport ladder.

The inaugural season has featured five teams entered from established names in junior series - ART, Campos, Rodin Carlin, MP Motorsport and Prema - with each entering three cars to make up a 15-strong grid.

Six events have taken place so far, with three races at each, and the maiden season will conclude on the F1 bill for the first time in Austin. This will be a precursor to F1 Academy then running exclusively at Grand Prix weekends in 2024, when all 10 F1 teams will field one driver and have their respective livery on one car.

The US finale has been confirmed as the first to be broadcast live internationally, with Sky Sports F1 viewers therefore able to see the inaugural champion crowned during the October 20-22 weekend at the Circuit of the Americas.

"I've always said, 'you have to see it to believe it' and there is nothing more powerful than racing globally alongside F1," said Susie Wolff, F1 Academy's managing director.

"I would like to thank our broadcast partners for their support and commitment to bring F1 Academy to existing audiences and a new generation of fans around the world.

"We hope to inspire young girls and women at home and show them the possibilities in our sport, both on and off-track".

Spain's Marta Garcia has won six races so far this season and holds a 48-point lead over Swiss driver Lena Buhler heading into the final round.

F1 Academy schedule at US GP live on Sky Sports F1

Friday October 20

2.15pm: Practice One

7.55pm: Practice Two

11.30pm: Qualifying

Saturday October 21

3.30pm: Race One

9.15pm: Race Two

Sunday October 22