F1: Pirelli to remain as Formula 1's tyre supplier until 2027 after beating Bridgestone to new contract

Pirelli will remain as Formula 1's tyre supplier until at least 2027 after beating Bridgestone for a new contract with the sport.

Since 2011, Pirelli have been F1's tyre supplier and their new deal sees them extend their stay in the championship to 2027. Their current contract expired at the end of 2024.

There is an option to extend the deal by a further year into 2028 for the FIA and Formula One Management.

The FIA opened the tender to be the sport's exclusive tyre supplier earlier this year, with Italy's Pirelli ultimately seeing off competition from Japanese firm Bridgestone, who were aiming to regain the deal for the first time since 2010.

"Since returning to the sport in 2011 Pirelli has been an invaluable partner, supporting Formula 1 through new generations of technology and technical regulations and delivering tyres to enable fantastic racing for our fans," said F1 president Stefano Domenicali.

"The company's commitment to quality, innovation and their deep knowledge of our sport will be vital in the coming years as we approach our new regulations in 2026 and the work Pirelli is focused on relating to sustainability, proven by the FSC certification, will ensure we continue to work together towards our shared Net Zero 2030 goal."

Pirelli also announced that from 2024 all tyres used in F1 will be certified by the Forest Stewardship Council in order to help preserve biological diversity.

Marco Tronchetti Provera, Pirelli's executive vice-president, said: "Thanks to the impetus from Liberty Media and the support of the FIA, the sport is enjoying an extraordinary period of growth both in terms of audience and global expansion, increasing its following among younger generations as well.

"Innovation and technology are locked into Pirelli's DNA, and Formula 1 constitutes the ultimate open-air laboratory to not only try out and test new technical solutions, but also to accelerate fresh research, development, and production processes in making tyres."

Thanking Pirelli for their work in F1 to date, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem added that "work will continue in the coming years to take further strides both in terms of performance and sustainability".

