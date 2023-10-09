Qatar GP: FIA to consider changes for 'extreme weather conditions' after claims of 'dangerous' heat

The FIA has confirmed that action will be taken after claims of "dangerous heat" at the Qatar Grand Prix.

Drivers raced in gruelling heat in Qatar, Esteban Ocon revealing he threw up during the Grand Prix, while Lando Norris called the race conditions "too dangerous".

Other drivers also suffered as Logan Sargeant retired due to feeling "sick", Alex Albon headed to the medical centre and didn't attend the post-race media activities, while Lance Stroll nearly fainted when getting out of his Aston Martin following the race.

The humidity, temperatures which were in excess of 40 degrees and the high-speed corners made the race incredibly tough for the drivers.

Another factor was the 18-lap limit on tyres which led to a minimum of three pit stops, so the drivers pushed harder during the Grand Prix, which was won by Max Verstappen on Sunday.

On the back of concern, the FIA has released a statement saying: "The FIA notes with concern that the extreme temperature and humidity during the 2023 FIA Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix had an impact on the wellbeing of the drivers.

"While being elite athletes, they should not be expected to compete under conditions that could jeopardise their health or safety.

"The safe operation of the cars is, at all times, the responsibility of the competitors, however as with other matters relating to safety such as circuit infrastructure and car safety requirements, the FIA will take all reasonable measures to establish and communicate acceptable parameters in which competitions are held."

It will now begin an analysis of the situation in an attempt to provide recommendations for future situations of "extreme weather conditions".

Although next year's Qatar Grand Prix is in December, the FIA says it is acting now to avoid a "repeat scenario".

Sky Sports' Martin Brundle believes that such extreme weather shows the drivers as the "heroes" they are and are the "challenge" the drivers need.

In a post on social media, he said: "It's races like Qatar and very rainy days which make F1 drivers look the heroes and athletes they are.

"Absolutely don't buy into the weak view we shouldn't put them through this kind of challenge.

"Check out Senna in Brazil, Stewart at rainy Nurburgring, Lauda post crash, etc etc."

