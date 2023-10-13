Lance Stroll: Aston Martin driver issued with FIA warning following incident at Qatar Grand Prix

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lance Stroll was furious after a fourth successive Q1 exit in the Aston Martin Lance Stroll was furious after a fourth successive Q1 exit in the Aston Martin

The FIA has issued Lance Stroll with a written warning after the Aston Martin driver apologised for his actions during last weekend's Qatar Grand Prix.

Sky Sports News understands Stroll's actions relate to his behaviour after Friday's qualifying when he threw his steering wheel, and appeared not to observe correct weighing protocols.

The Canadian also appeared to push his personal trainer out of the way as he left the garage following his Q1 exit for the fourth consecutive race.

He then gave a very short interview to F1 when he gave six words to three questions, underlining his disappointment.

An FIA spokesperson said: "We can confirm that the FIA Compliance Officer has received an apology from Lance Stroll regarding his actions during the 2023 FIA Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix.

"The Compliance Officer has noted this apology and issued a written warning, reminding Lance of his responsibilities as a competitor bound by the FIA Code of Ethics and other FIA ethical and conduct guidelines set forth by the sporting regulations.

"The FIA maintains a zero-tolerance stance against misconduct and condemns any actions that may lead to physical harassment."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lance Stroll and Alex Albon are both seen struggling to get out of their cars from the onboard cameras at the end of a gruelling Qatar GP. Both drivers were given the all-clear after medical checks Lance Stroll and Alex Albon are both seen struggling to get out of their cars from the onboard cameras at the end of a gruelling Qatar GP. Both drivers were given the all-clear after medical checks

Stroll finished just outside of the points in 11th, having started from 17th on the grid. He picked up multiple track limits penalties, which denied him from scoring his first points since the Belgian Grand Prix in July and was one of the drivers to appear visibly fatigued after the race.

Team-mate Fernando Alonso, who finished sixth, is 136 points ahead of Stroll and has started every race inside the top 10, whereas the Canadian has only achieved that feat six times this season.

Alonso is 15-2 ahead in the qualifying head-to-head over Stroll, who missed the Singapore Grand Prix after a big crash in Q1.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lance Stroll has a huge crash in his Aston Martin at the final corner during qualifying of the Singapore GP Lance Stroll has a huge crash in his Aston Martin at the final corner during qualifying of the Singapore GP

Sky Sports F1's Naomi Schiff was among those to criticise Stroll's behaviour after qualifying in Qatar.

"It's totally inappropriate. You cannot behave in that way. No matter how disappointing your day has been, those are the people that work to get you on track, to make it happen for you, you can't be treating your team like that.

"It's one thing to have a bad day, come out of the car and apologise. But to come out and act that way is just not good enough.

"He's clearly distressed. We have to empathise because he's a human-being, he's got his emotions. He's going through something but that doesn't make it OK. You have to act better.

"Felipe Drugovich [Aston Martin's reserve driver] is in the wings and he would more than grateful to be in that car and won't behave that way."

Watch Formula 1 return to Texas for the United States Grand Prix and another Sprint weekend live on Sky Sports F1 from October 20-22. Stream F1 on Sky Sports with NOW for £21 a month for six months