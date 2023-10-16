Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton chasing second, Sergio Perez's future, Andretti saga among Texas talking points

As Formula 1 heads to Texas for the first of three back-to-back races, Sky Sports analyse what is still to play for in the 2023 world championship.

The race for second

Max Verstappen has sealed a third successive drivers' title, but there is a close battle for second behind him.

Having at one stage appeared certain to complete a Red Bull one-two, Sergio Perez's advantage over Lewis Hamilton is only 30 points going into the final five rounds of the season, two of which are Sprint weekends with extra scoring opportunities on the table.

Hamilton blew a major chance to narrow that gap by causing a collision with his Mercedes team-mate George Russell on the first lap of the Qatar Grand Prix, and also saw his advantage over Fernando Alonso fall to 11 points.

Aston Martin's drop-off over the second half of the season suggests the Spaniard is unlikely to be able to challenge Hamilton, but the Brit will no doubt be eager to chase down Perez.

Crucial prize money up for grabs

While Red Bull closed out the constructors' championship even earlier than Verstappen did the drivers', there is plenty to play for with the competition that dictates the crucial allocation of prize money.

Mercedes are 28 points clear of Ferrari in the battle for second, having given up the opportunity to significantly extend that gap in Qatar.

Aston Martin's steady drift down the standings looks set to continue with McLaren having closed to within 11 points of the fourth-placed team.

It seems inevitable that McLaren will cruise past Aston Martin, but their 79-point deficit to Ferrari suggests third place could be out of reach for the Woking squad.

Alpine are all but certain to finish sixth, but anything could happen in the contest for the final four places.

Seventh-placed Williams are only 18 points clear of last placed AlphaTauri, with Alfa Romeo - off the back of an impressive showing in Qatar - and Haas between them.

One special performance, or a bit of luck in a downpour, could change everything.

Can Perez save his seat?

The race for second in the drivers' standing might be a significant factor in Red Bull's decision over whether to retain Sergio Perez.

The Mexican has another year on his contract but his performances over the second half of the season have been unacceptable, and in a more competitive season could have cost Red Bull the constructors' title.

The noises coming out of the Red Bull camp in Qatar after Perez's latest disappointing display were not hugely positive, with team principal Christian Horner saying a "sit down" with his driver was required.

Perez will have huge support at the upcoming races in the Americas, most notable at his home Grand Prix in Mexico, and must use that positive energy to produce the sort of form he showed when winning two of the first four races of the season.

Another element that could influence Red Bull's thinking on Perez will be Daniel Ricciardo's return from a wrist injury that has seem him miss five races following a crash in Zandvoort.

If the Australian can turn in some strong performances during the remainder of the year, the Red Bull hierarchy may consider him to be a better option to partner Verstappen in 2024.

Also under the spotlight will be Logan Sargeant, whose Williams seat is the only one on the grid that isn't officially confirmed for next season.

Who will light up the Las Vegas Strip?

Since the 2023 season officially began in early March, there has been one race that drivers and fans alike have been looking forward to - Formula 1's return to Las Vegas.

There is plenty of mystery around how dropping the latest generation of the world's best racing cars onto The Strip will play out, but it promises to be must-see tv.

The views will be spectacular, but the impact the cool evening temperatures will have on tyres could add another layer of unpredictability to the event.

There is also little doubt that Vegas will provide the ultimate crossing of showbiz and motorsport, with Martin Brundle surely in for a memorable grid walk.

While all Grand Prix victories are special, the winner on Saturday night in Vegas is going to have a memory to treasure.

Team-mate tensions

Hamilton and Russell presented a united front after their collision, with the pair even sharing a warm embrace that was posted on Mercedes' social media channels.

However, when their visors come down once more in Texas, it remains to be seen whether there will be a change in the combative driving style they have employed when racing each other in recent weeks.

The return of Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff following knee surgery may have an impact, with the drivers sure to be given a reminder of their responsibilities before the action gets under way at COTA.

Also worth keeping an eye on is the developing contest between Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, with the Australian rookie having beaten his more experienced team-mate to a first F1 victory as he won the Qatar Sprint.

Norris was then told to hold station behind Piastri in the closing stages of the Grand Prix, an order which he didn't appear to be overly pleased with judging by radio communications. The Brit may feel he has a point to prove.

Finally, having at some stages over the last couple of years appeared destined to remain in the shadow of his Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz reignited the battle for supremacy at the Italian team by winning in Singapore.

The Spaniard, even after being left unable to start because of a fuel leak in Qatar, holds an eight-point advantage over Leclerc. A strong finish to the season for either driver could sway who is viewed as the team's best championship hope for the future.

The Andretti saga

With two of the final five races taking place in the United States, the conversation around Andretti's prospective entry to F1 is only likely to get louder.

It would be a surprise if Michael Andretti himself isn't present in Texas and Las Vegas to talk up the merits of his team joining the sport.

Following some fighting talk from FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem in Qatar after the sport's governing body approved Andretti's entry bid, there could be some interesting interactions to witness.

In light of the incumbent F1 teams' continued opposition to expanding the grid, Andretti will have to decide whether he wants to take them on, or take a more measured and tactical approach.

However it plays out, the debate promises to be a major talking point until Formula One Management (FOM), along with the teams, offer an official response to the bid.

