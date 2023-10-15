FIA 'revisiting incident' where Lewis Hamilton crossed the track at the Qatar Grand Prix

The FIA have confirmed they are ' revisiting the incident' when Lewis Hamilton crossed the track at the Qatar Grand Prix following his crash with George Russell.

The Mercedes driver was initially handed a big €50,000 fine - half of which is suspended for the rest of the season - for crossing the track while the race was under the Safety Car after crashing out at the first corner in a collision with team-mate George Russell.

But the FIA have announced that they are reviewing Hamilton's conduct.

An FIA spokesperson said: "The FIA is revisiting the incident in which Lewis Hamilton crossed a live track during the Qatar Grand Prix.

"The FIA notes that Lewis was apologetic during the subsequent Stewards hearing in to the incident and acknowledged that the crossing was a serious safety breach. However, in view of his role model status, the FIA is concerned about the impression his actions may have created on younger drivers."

Sky Sports News understands the FIA do not want to single out Hamilton, but are concerned at the precedent potentially set, and will meet with the 38-year-old in Austin.

Half of Hamilton's fine, €25,000, was payable with the other half suspended on condition that there is no further breach of a similar nature over the rest of 2023.

Hamilton also received an official reprimand from stewards, his first of the season.

"After crashing out of the race in Lap 1, the driver of Car 44 abandoned his car in the gravel and ran back to the pits," said a statement from stewards.

"He thereby crossed the track that was live at this time and reached the inside edge of the track just seconds before Car 63 [Russell] arrived at high speed after exiting the pits.

"He then continued to walk alongside the track until finally exiting the track.

"During the hearing the driver of Car 44 was very apologetic and realised that the situation could have been very dangerous for him as well as the drivers approaching.

"The Stewards reinforced the fact that crossing a live track can cause extremely dangerous situations and the drivers have to be very cautious about it.

"In addition to imposing a significant fine (which is suspended in parts), the Stewards also reprimand the driver bearing in mind that receiving a certain number of reprimands during a season will draw a significant driving penalty in accordance with Article 18.2 of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations."