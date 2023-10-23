Mexico City GP 2023: When to watch practice, qualifying and Grand Prix from Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez live on Sky Sports F1

There's no let up in the final part of the 2023 Formula 1 season as we head straight to Mexico for the Mexico City Grand Prix, where Sergio Perez will get the support of his home crowd.

Perez is "optimistic" about his chances of performing well in front of his fans, despite being outperformed by Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen throughout the Sprint weekend in Austin.

Lewis Hamilton's disqualification provided a lifeline for Perez as he holds a 39-point lead over the Mercedes driver in the battle for second in the drivers' championship.

Red Bull have never finished one-two in the driver standings since joining F1 in 2005 and the team are desperate for Perez to finish second.

Verstappen will be favourite once again, having won four times at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez with dominant victories in 2017, 2018, 2021 and 2022.

The races left live on Sky Sports F1 in 2023 Date Grand Prix UK race start time October 27-29 Mexico City GP 8pm November 3-5 Sao Paulo GP* 5pm November 17-19 Las Vegas GP 6am November 24-26 Abu Dhabi GP 1pm *Sprint weekend

The track is 2,200m above sea level, which could influence the pecking order so McLaren, Mercedes and Ferrari will be on the hunt to deny Verstappen a 16th win of the season, which would break his own record from last year.

Qualifying begins at 10pm on Saturday, with build-up from 9pm.

Build-up to Sunday's Grand Prix begins at 6.30pm ahead of lights out at 8pm.

Drivers' championship top 10 ahead of Mexico City GP Driver Team Points 1) Max Verstappen Red Bull 466 2) Sergio Perez Red Bull 240 3) Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 201 4) Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 183 5) Carlos Sainz Ferrari 171 6) Lando Norris McLaren 159 7) Charles Leclerc Ferrari 151 8) George Russell Mercedes 143 9) Oscar Piastri McLaren 83 10) Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 56

Constructors' championship top five ahead of US GP Team Points 1) Red Bull 706 2) Mercedes 344 3) Ferrari 322 4) McLaren 242 5) Aston Martin 236

When to watch the Mexico City GP live only on Sky Sports F1

Thursday October 26

9pm: Drivers' Press Conference

Friday October 27

7pm: Mexico City GP Practice One

8:45pm: The F1 Show

10:45pm: Mexico City GP Practice Two (also on Sky Sports Main Event)

Saturday October 28

6.15pm: Mexico City GP Practice Three

9pm: Mexico City GP Qualifying build-up (also on Sky Sports Main Event)

10pm: Mexico City GP Qualifying (also on Sky Sports Main Event)

Sunday October 29

6.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday Mexico City GP build-up (also on Sky Sports Main Event)

8pm: The MEXICO CITY GRAND PRIX (also on Sky Sports Main Event)

10pm: Chequered Flag: Mexico City GP

