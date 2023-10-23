Mexico City GP 2023: When to watch practice, qualifying and Grand Prix from Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez live on Sky Sports F1
F1 heads straight to Mexico for the middle leg of the Americas triple-header; a long run down to Turn 1 always produces one of the most dramatic starts of the year; watch every session of the Mexico City GP live on Sky Sports F1, beginning on Friday
Last Updated: 23/10/23 1:52pm
There's no let up in the final part of the 2023 Formula 1 season as we head straight to Mexico for the Mexico City Grand Prix, where Sergio Perez will get the support of his home crowd.
Perez is "optimistic" about his chances of performing well in front of his fans, despite being outperformed by Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen throughout the Sprint weekend in Austin.
Lewis Hamilton's disqualification provided a lifeline for Perez as he holds a 39-point lead over the Mercedes driver in the battle for second in the drivers' championship.
Red Bull have never finished one-two in the driver standings since joining F1 in 2005 and the team are desperate for Perez to finish second.
Verstappen will be favourite once again, having won four times at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez with dominant victories in 2017, 2018, 2021 and 2022.
The races left live on Sky Sports F1 in 2023
|Date
|Grand Prix
|UK race start time
|October 27-29
|Mexico City GP
|8pm
|November 3-5
|Sao Paulo GP*
|5pm
|November 17-19
|Las Vegas GP
|6am
|November 24-26
|Abu Dhabi GP
|1pm
|*Sprint weekend
The track is 2,200m above sea level, which could influence the pecking order so McLaren, Mercedes and Ferrari will be on the hunt to deny Verstappen a 16th win of the season, which would break his own record from last year.
Qualifying begins at 10pm on Saturday, with build-up from 9pm.
Build-up to Sunday's Grand Prix begins at 6.30pm ahead of lights out at 8pm.
Drivers' championship top 10 ahead of Mexico City GP
|Driver
|Team
|Points
|1) Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|466
|2) Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|240
|3) Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|201
|4) Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|183
|5) Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|171
|6) Lando Norris
|McLaren
|159
|7) Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|151
|8) George Russell
|Mercedes
|143
|9) Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|83
|10) Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|56
Constructors' championship top five ahead of US GP
|Team
|Points
|1) Red Bull
|706
|2) Mercedes
|344
|3) Ferrari
|322
|4) McLaren
|242
|5) Aston Martin
|236
When to watch the Mexico City GP live only on Sky Sports F1
Thursday October 26
9pm: Drivers' Press Conference
Friday October 27
7pm: Mexico City GP Practice One
8:45pm: The F1 Show
10:45pm: Mexico City GP Practice Two (also on Sky Sports Main Event)
Saturday October 28
6.15pm: Mexico City GP Practice Three
9pm: Mexico City GP Qualifying build-up (also on Sky Sports Main Event)
10pm: Mexico City GP Qualifying (also on Sky Sports Main Event)
Sunday October 29
6.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday Mexico City GP build-up (also on Sky Sports Main Event)
8pm: The MEXICO CITY GRAND PRIX (also on Sky Sports Main Event)
10pm: Chequered Flag: Mexico City GP
