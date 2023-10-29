Mexico City GP: Max Verstappen claims record 16th win of 2023 season ahead of Lewis Hamilton
Max Verstappen breaks his own record by winning 16th race of 2023 season; world champion came from third on grid to claim victory; Lewis Hamilton takes second for Mercedes ahead of pole-sitter Charles Leclerc; Lando Norris came from P17 to finish fifth
Last Updated: 29/10/23 10:36pm
Max Verstappen claimed a record 16th victory of the 2023 Formula 1 season by coming from third on the grid to win the Mexico City Grand Prix.
The Red Bull driver produced a superb start to pass pole-sitter Charles Leclerc and his Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz on the crucial run to the first corner at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, where the unique conditions make overtaking very difficult.
Verstappen made another perfect getaway at a mid-race standing restart that followed a red flag triggered by Haas' Kevin Magnussen crashing into the barriers, before easing 13 seconds clear of Lewis Hamilton by the chequered flag.
With a third successive drivers' title already sealed, the win takes Verstappen past the record he set last season with three races still to come in the current campaign, while a 51st career victory moves him level with Alain Prost in fourth on the sport's all-time list of winners.
Hamilton, who started sixth, leapfrogged Sainz during the first round of pit stops and then passed Leclerc on track to reignite his hopes of chasing down Sergio Perez for second in the drivers' standings.
The Mexican, who is attempting to seal Red Bull's first-ever one-two in the drivers' championship, saw his advantage over Hamilton reduced to 20 points after retiring from his home race after a first-corner collision with Leclerc, who overcame damage to his front wing to take third ahead of Sainz.
Lando Norris produced a stunning recovery to finish fifth after starting 17th on the grid, sealing the position with a late overtake on George Russell.
The Mercedes only just held off Daniel Ricciardo for sixth, as the AlphaTauri driver completed his best weekend since making a mid-season return to the sport for Red Bull's junior team, with the result lifting them from 10th (last) to eighth in the constructors' standings.
Oscar Piastri struggled to match his McLaren team-mate Norris' performance in finishing eighth, while Williams' Alex Albon and Alpine's Esteban Ocon rounded out the points.
Aston Martin endured another torrid afternoon as two Q1 exits on Saturday were followed up by retirements for Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll.
Mexico City GP result
1) Max Verstappen, Red Bull
2) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
3) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
4) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari
5) Lando Norris, McLaren
6) George Russell, Mercedes
7) Daniel Ricciardo, AlphaTauri
8) Oscar Piastri, McLaren
9) Alex Albon, Williams
10) Esteban Ocon, Alpine
